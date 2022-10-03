Introducing Juke Fried Chicken’s “I’ll Have What She’s Having” Thanksgiving Special

The Goods from Juke Fried Chicken

Vancouver, BC | Introducing the Juke “I’ll Have What She’s Having” turkey sandwich! Our Thanksgiving feature is two pieces of deep fried turkey, walnut-bacon dressing, brussels sprouts slaw & cranberry sauce, on a toasted potato bun. Go ahead, let it out – we know it’s that delicious.

The “I’ll Have What She’s Having” will be available from Wednesday, October 5th to Monday, October 10th. Full menu and online ordering can be found here.