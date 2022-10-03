Introducing Juke Fried Chicken’s “I’ll Have What She’s Having” Thanksgiving Special

The Goods from Juke Fried Chicken
Vancouver, BC | Introducing the Juke “I’ll Have What She’s Having” turkey sandwich! Our Thanksgiving feature is two pieces of deep fried turkey, walnut-bacon dressing, brussels sprouts slaw & cranberry sauce, on a toasted potato bun. Go ahead, let it out – we know it’s that delicious.
The “I’ll Have What She’s Having” will be available from Wednesday, October 5th to Monday, October 10th. Full menu and online ordering can be found here.
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
182 Keefer St. | 604-336-5853 | WEBSITE
