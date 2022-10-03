Community News / Chinatown

Introducing Juke Fried Chicken’s “I’ll Have What She’s Having” Thanksgiving Special

Portrait

The Goods from Juke Fried Chicken

Vancouver, BC | Introducing the Juke “I’ll Have What She’s Having” turkey sandwich! Our Thanksgiving feature is two pieces of deep fried turkey, walnut-bacon dressing, brussels sprouts slaw & cranberry sauce, on a toasted potato bun. Go ahead, let it out – we know it’s that delicious.

The “I’ll Have What She’s Having” will be available from Wednesday, October 5th to Monday, October 10th. Full menu and online ordering can be found here.

Juke Fried Chicken
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
182 Keefer St. | 604-336-5853 | WEBSITE
