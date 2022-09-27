Community News / Gastown

Small Gods Brewing x The Magnet Tap Takeover Happening Oct. 3rd

Vancouver, BC | Sidney’s Small Gods Brewing Co. is making its inaugural trip to Vancouver to team up with The Magnet for the first-ever Small Gods Tap Takeover. Opened back in August, Small Gods Brewing had already generated a fair bit of buzz within the craft beer community when Nigel Springthrope (The Magnet, Alibi Room, Brassneck) tried the young brewery’s offerings while on a trip to The Great Canadian Beer Festival in Victoria. Springthorpe then invited the Island-based brewery off the rock and onto their draught lines.

Small Gods x The Magnet Tap Takeover
When: Monday, October 3rd
Times: 4:00pm – 10:30pm
Where: The Magnet, 309 W Pender St, Vancouver, BC

Expect the following to flow from The Magnet’s taps this coming Monday:

Neverending Pilsner
Rascal King Hazy IPA
Promised Land Hazy Pale
Ancient Child DDH Hazy IPA
Bay of Noon DDH Double IPA
Elbow Room Peach Tea Gose
Run River California IPA
Sub Rosa North West Amber
Beloved Returns Festbier
Dawn Caramel Macchiato Nitro Blonde

Additionally, Small Gods Brewing Co. is bringing a limited amount of cans to select craft beer-forward liquor stores for those who can not make it to The Magnet on Monday:

The Gull Liquor Store (Brooksbank Ave)
North Shore Liquor Store (Marine Drive)
High Point Beer Wine Spirits (Hastings St)
Legacy Liquor Store (Manitoba St)
Brewery Creek (Main St)
New District Wine Beer Spirits (Dunbar St)

