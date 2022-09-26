Community News / Burnaby

DL Chicken and Top Rope Birria Re-Join Forces at Studio Brewing on Saturday, October 1

Portrait

The Goods from DownLow Chicken Shack

Vancouver, BC | Vancouver’s DL Chicken and Top Rope Birria food truck are teaming up once again to give fans a chance to experience three new, incredible hot mash-ups between the two brands. Available for one day only, on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Burnaby’s Studio Brewing (5792 Beresford Street), the menu features a Taco Tag Team Duo, a DL x Top Rope Walking Taco, and a DL x Top Rope Quesadilla Pie. Orders are available in-person from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., first come, first serve.

“I am absolutely pumped to be working alongside the Top Rope team again,” says Doug Stephen, co-owner of DL Chicken. “Having the chance to bring a unique experience alongside the Top Rope team to Studio Brewing, who are making some incredible beers, was a chance not to be missed!”

The full DL Chicken x Top Rope Birria Part II Menu includes:

Taco Tag Team Duo ($15)
One Top Rope Signature QuesaBirria Taco and one DL x Top Rope QuesaPollo Taco served with smoked chicken birria consommé

DL x Top Rope Walking Taco ($9)
Birria Beef and a chopped chicken tender with turbo nacho cheese sauce, DL Sauce and fresh pico served on a bed of Ruffles KFC chips

DL x Top Rope Quesadilla Pie ($9 per slice)
DL chicken tenders, Birria Beef, turbo nacho cheese sauce, cilantro, onions and DL Sauce layered between 3 10-inch tortillas with lots of shredded cheese

“Our collaboration last year was awesome and this Saturday has been a long time coming,” adds Kevin McKenzie, owner of Top Rope. “I can’t wait to work with Doug and the DL team again – making new and delicious birria taco items for people to try. Thank you to Studio Brewing for having us!”

For more information about DL Chicken, please visit www.dlchickenshack.ca or its Instagram page at @dlchicken.

For more information about Top Rope Birria, please visit www.topropebirria.com or its Instagram page at @birriayvr.

Studio Brewing
Neighbourhood: Burnaby
5792 Beresford St. | WEBSITE
