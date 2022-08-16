Opening Soon / Downtown

A Second Location Of Beaucoup Bakery Is Headed For Downtown Vancouver

Portrait

St. Regis Hotel General Manager Jeremy Roncoroni with Beaucoup Bakery co-owners Jacky and Betty Hung at the doors of the new location of Beaucoup in downtown Vancouver.

Beaucoup Bakery opened doors in 2012. Co-owners Betty and Jacky Hung worked at Beaucoup before they bought the bakery from original owner Jackie Kai Ellis in 2017.

Since becoming owners themselves, the duo has focused their energy on carrying the bakery forward with the same attention to detail that gained it the reputation as one of the most inventive (and consistently delicious) sources of Parisian-inspired pastries in Vancouver.

As Beaucoup celebrates its tenth year of business, the siblings announce that they are ready to expand to a second location: Beaucoup St. Regis will open on the ground floor of Vancouver’s historic St. Regis Hotel at the corner of Seymour Street and Dunsmuir later this fall.

“We had been on the lookout for a new location for a few years. When the opportunity came up with the St. Regis Hotel Vancouver, we met with Jeremy [Roncoroni] and the team and knew they would be great partners for us. The St. Regis Hotel is rich in history and full of stories. And soon, Beaucoup will be part of those stories – a place for guests to relax and be transported to another world when they enter our doors.”

To help achieve their goal, the Hungs are working with award-winning design firm Ste. Marie Studio. Ste Marie has been brought on board to transform the 1300 Square foot space (previously a Starbucks) into an intimate room with a ‘European-feel’ that gels more appropriately with the Hotel and reflects Beaucoup’s unique identity (Glasfurd & Walker are assisting with updated branding that, as I understand it, will be slightly more polished and contemporary — aligning with the vision for the new space).

Last week, I took a tour around the space with Betty and Jacky Hung, as well as St. Regis Hotel General Manager Jeremy Roncoroni. The entry, lined with what must be custom-designed wallpaper, is stylish and spacious (particularly when compared to Beaucoup’s Fir Street entry, which is small and tight and mostly made of stairs). Inside, the room is open and airy. The soft colour palette, gentle curves, and marble finishes make the space feel refined but inviting.  Even under drywall dust and the clutter of tools and ladders, the space is coming together.

Note: Renderings below show Ste. Marie’s vision for reference. The photo gallery at the end of this story provides images of the space under construction. 

Renderings via Ste. Marie Studio | photos byMichelle Sproule

The food program at Beaucoup St. Regis will be much the same as its westside sister location, with notable additions of an amped-up savoury selection (sandwiches) and cakes. While I have seen savoury items appear on Beaucoup’s menu in the past, the cake situation takes us into a whole new Beaucoup universe — which feels right as the bakery enters its second decade: here’s to onward and upward!

There will be seven tables (a total of 20 seats) with some seating available outside in good weather. Though still covered by brown paper, the large colonial-style windows with grid pattern panes will not only let in beautiful natural light but also provide a view of the busy downtown streetscape for guests to take in as they relax with their coffee and pastries inside.

”We wanted to create a bakery/cafe experience that felt transformative as soon as you enter. A little respite from the busy downtown. Our goal is to keep the spirit of our Fir Street location alive but in a new, elevated retail experience for our patrons and local community of downtown.”

If all goes well, display cases will be loaded with fresh croissants this fall. Keep an eye on Beaucoup’s IG feed for the official opening date. While you’re waiting for the doors to open, take a look inside…

