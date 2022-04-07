Community News

Potluck Hawker Eatery Launches One-Day-Only Family-Style Easter Brunch Feast

The Goods from Potluck Hawker Eatery

Vancouver, BC | Make new Easter traditions with loved ones this year at Potluck Hawker Eatery (3424 Cambie Street), Cambie Village’s destination for Southeast Asian cuisine. The talented kitchen team has cooked up a one-day-only family-style brunch feast for Easter Sunday. Guests will be treated to a smorgasbord of fragrant and flavourful dishes, influenced by Malaysian, Singaporean, Filipino, Thai, and Vietnamese ingredients. Reservations are available now online.

“Easter celebrations growing up usually meant gathering around a large table for a potluck meal with extended family and enjoy good food together,” says Justin Cheung, co-owner and executive chef of Potluck Hawker Eatery. “This brunch is our ode to those Easter family traditions, plus a few of my favourite brunch items, such as French toast, bennies, and noodles. We look forward to having our guests join us on Easter Sunday.”

Guests can book Potluck’s Easter Sunday Brunch by making a reservation online at www.potluckyvr.ca or via Tock. The full menu is available from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes:

Hot Cross Chicken Sando with salted egg queso, b&b pickles, yumyum sauce, Fife ube bun, and served with choice of shaker fries or green salad.
Milo French Toast with HK egg-dipped milk bread, salted coconut syrup, kuih kodok (banana fritter), and malted chocolate powder.
Shrimp & Grits, featuring salted egg polenta, coconut milk country fried prawns, chili tomato gravy, and a poached egg.
Hawker Benny with a choice of coconut creamed kale, smoked salmon laab, and bacon rendang. All benedicts served on roti canai and comes with turnip cake, and potato hash.
Bò Né “Steak & Eggs”, featuring a 6oz striploin, braised meatball, paté, and two eggs on a sizzling cast iron with country bread.
Boat Noodles with a dark and spicy aromatic beef and pork broth, braised beef rib, beef ball, chopped beef, rice noodle, herbs, and pork crackling.
Mama Cheung’s Laksa, a popular OG Potluck item, featuring mixed noodles, coconut lemongrass broth with prawns, fish cake, tofu puff, hardboiled egg, and bean sprouts.

A limited number of brunch items will also be made available for take-out on a first come, first serve basis.

“We really want people come to in and enjoy the dishes together in our restaurant, but for those that can’t, some of the items can definitely be ordered for take-out,” explains Cheung. “Examples include the Hot Cross Chicken Sando, Boat Noodles, and Milo French Toast.”

For more information, please follow Potluck Hawker Eatery on Instagram and/or visit its website at www.potluckyvr.ca.

Potluck Hawker Eatery
3424 Cambie St. | 604-423-9344 | WEBSITE
The Scout List, Vol. 586

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do in Vancouver from April 7 to April 14, 2022.

