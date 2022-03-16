Naramata Inn and Restaurant Now Ready to Welcome Guests for Their 2022 Season

The Goods from the Naramata Inn

Naramata, BC | As of Wednesday, March 16th, the acclaimed historic Naramata Inn will be welcoming guests back for the 2022 season, to enjoy some of the best food and lodgings that the Okanagan Valley has to offer.

In the Restaurant at Naramata Inn, visitors this spring can look forward to the usual exceptional dining experience, led by Executive Chef Ned Bell and Chef de Cuisine Stacy Johnson, and all new menus continuing with their hyper-local focus. Dinner service kicks off immediately, with a lunch menu to follow shortly thereafter, on Friday, March 18th. Both can be enjoyed along with an equally impressive wine list created by Wine Director, Emily Walker.

Those looking to prolong their stay overnight, will do so in one of the 114-year-old heritage building’s 12 unique suites, featuring the best of both worlds: the inherent character of the Mission Revival era of architecture along with modern amenities, including some new updates for the 2022 season.

To start, both the Inn and Restaurant will be operating five days week from Wednesday through Sunday. Dinner will be offered every day that we’re open, from 5pm to 8:30pm, whereas lunch is available from 11:30 to 2pm, Friday through Sunday. The Restaurant will be extending their hours to seven days per week, beginning after the May long weekend. Reservations for both menus are already available, either by booking online or by calling Naramata Inn at 778-514-5444. Reserve your full stay here. We are looking forward to having you!