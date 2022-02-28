New Additions to the Caffè La Tana Wine Bar Menu, Now Available

The Goods from Caffè La Tana

Vancouver, BC | Vento di marzo, odore di primavera! — An Italian saying to suggest that with the winds of the month of March, comes the smell of spring in the air…

While we wait, the ever-changing La Tana Wine Bar has a few fresh dish additions now on the evening menu seven days a week.

New to the last-of-winter wine bar menu, a trio of vibrant and playful ‘piattini’, or small plates: Baby Back Ribs rubbed in porcini spice and braised in a Campari glaze with fried rosemary leaves and charred oranges; Snow Crab Claws with pickled Calabrian chilies in white wine and lemon, with warm house made focaccia; and Branzino ‘Al’Cartoccio’, ‘baked in paper’, with a ragù of white beans, tomato, fennel and herbs.

And, leading up to La Festa di San Giuseppe mid-March, Cinnamon & Honey Glazed Zeppole – Italian fritters filled with sweet, creamy cheese and topped with a pistachio crumble.

The Wine Bar at La Tana serves the evening menu from five pm, on a first come first served basis. Walk in early for aperitivo hour (three to five pm daily) and linger into the dinner hour and beyond. Check out the full menu here.

For in the words of Fellini, “There is no end. There is no beginning. There is only the infinite passion of life.”