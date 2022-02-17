The Tip Out, Vol. 20 // Fresh Headlines From the Vancouver’s Food + Drink Scene

Welcome to ‘The Tip Out’, Scout’s bulleted, easy-to-consume compendium of news and fresh headlines from the local food and drink scene.

Attention early risers: Ca Marche has new weekend brunch hours!

Save space for lunch, though, because Collective Goods has just added a burger and Croque Madame to their midday menu (stay tuned for more new menu items, rolling out in March).

Speaking of new menus, check out this one at Harvest on Union…

…and the new Capocollo (tomato, parm, Napa cabbage, hot Capocollo & dill) pie coming out of the Thank You Pizza truck, down the street.

The next time you’re downtown and hungry, hit up Fable Diner & Bar – now open for dinner and lounge service (plans for brunch are also on the horizon) in the Kingston Hotel (755 Richards St.).

Looking for a good reason to get out of town for a day? Pekinpah BBQ is now open in Squamish.

How about a trip to Tofino? The Soondubu (silken tofu, prawn, squid, onion, squash, egg, served with rice) at Jeju looks like a perfect post-beach walk meal, and the surreal-looking soju cocktail (pictured above) looks pretty nice too.

Speaking of cocktails, if you haven’t already snagged tickets to the first ever Vancouver Cocktail Week in support of the BCHF, you should get sorted ASAP…it’s for a good cause!

Psst! The Vancouver Community College’s “secret”Chef’s Table Dinner series is returning next week, beginning on February 24th.

Get on board The Dessert Club’s next ‘Will Travel for Food’ flight to Hong Kong (Feb. 26th) and experience the festively decorated Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden as it is rarely seen.

March is just around the corner, but don’t wait to scoop up some tickets for the Pie Shoppe’s first Natural Wine Makers Tasting and Dinner, March 4th and 5th (or risk crying into your own glass of wine at home).

Nemesis, has also just announced their first ‘Word’ dinner series collaboration, this March…and it’s a good one.

L’Abattoir has some exciting news to share, which has us thinking that a trip to the Gastown restaurant for Happy Hour cocktails is definitely in order.

For fresh beer-related news, check out the latest Beer Brief.

Looking for work? Check out who’s hiring.