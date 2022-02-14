Heads Up / East Vancouver

Nemesis Announces First ‘Word’ Dinner Series Collaboration, This March

Portrait

Nemesis has shared the first collaboration in their ongoing weekly dinner series…and it’s a good one. On March 3rd and 4th, Kym Nguyen (formerly, and memorably, of PiDGiN) will be joining ‘Word’ chefs Mielye and Lina in the kitchen, whipping up a multi-course dinner combining and showcasing their respective Japanese and Colombian culinary influences.

Nemesis introduced the ‘Word’ dinner series back in December 2021, by turning their Great Northern Way location from cafe into a “casual fine dining” restaurant every Thursday and Friday evening. The Nguyen dinner, the first in what will be a series of collaborations, offers two seatings per night (6 or 8:30pm) and tickets are $105 per person (prepaid) for seven courses. Pairings – including a non-alcoholic option – are also available. Check out the full menu below:

Here’s a bit more on the inspiration:

“Kym utilizes a lot of Asian flavours in their cooking, which perfectly pairs with our concept…Our (Word) tuna course for the collaboration drew inspiration from the traditional Japanese ponzu served with tuna tataki. Instead of a traditional ponzu, we chose huckleberries that were preserved and juiced for the base of the ponzu, then presented the dish as a Peruvian tiradito. Our Cassava course combines a traditional Colombian bread that we transform into an amuse. Using the cassava bread “pan de yuca”, we fill it with duck heart pate, quince gel and finish it with sturgeon caviar.”

Tickets to this event will be snapped up quickly. Secure your spot here ASAP.

Nemesis (GNW)
Neighbourhood: Main Street
555 Great Northern Way (Opening soon) | WEBSITE
Nemesis Announces First 'Word' Dinner Series Collaboration, This March
