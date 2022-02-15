‘Chef’s Table’ Dinner Series Returns to Vancouver Community College, Feb. 24th

The Goods from Vancouver Community College

Vancouver, BC | The Chef’s Table dinners are one of Vancouver’s best kept secrets! Beginning on Thursday, February 24th, enjoy a gourmet five course meal designed by Chef Hamid Salimian with optional selected wine pairings, served in a unique group setting. There are only 12 seats available per night until Thursday, April 14th. The Chef’s Table dinners are run by students, and led by award winning instructors in Vancouver Community College’s International Culinary Arts Program.

WHEN | Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday, 6:30-9pm

WHERE | Vancouver Community College – Downtown campus

JJ’s Restaurant, 250 West Pender Street

PRICE | $55 (prepaid) for a five-course menu designed by Chef Hamid Salimian.

Optional Wine Pairings available.

BOOK YOUR TABLE HERE.

Thank you for supporting VCC students – all gratuities help the VCC Foundation create awards and bursaries.

Dietary restrictions and preferences may be accommodated with at least 24 hours notice. Please direct requests to culinaryarts@vcc.ca.