Community News

Potluck Hawker Eatery Launches Special Take-Out Menu for Lunar New Year

Portrait

The Goods from Potluck Hawker Eatery

Vancouver, BC | To usher in the Year of the Tiger, Cambie Village’s Potluck Hawker Eatery (3424 Cambie Street) has created an auspicious take-out only eight-course feast, available for two days, on January 31, 2022 and February 1, 2022. The menu features a variety of Malaysian, Singaporean, and Chinese dishes, all drawn from co-owner and chef Justin Cheung’s heritage.

“We want to keep celebrating the traditions of our heritage at Potluck and Lunar New Year is a great way for guests to enjoy and learn about the variety of Southeast Asian dishes they may not be familiar with,” explains Cheung. “We start with Yu Sheng, also called the Prosperity Toss. Using chopsticks, we open up the New Year by tossing the food high up for good luck. This is followed by a feast that is full of symbolism, including seafood, chicken, and of course, a whole fish.”

Potluck’s Year of the Tiger Feast is $200 (plus tax and gratuity) and serves four to five people. It is currently available for pre-order via Tock or on its website for pick-up on January 31, 2022 and February 1, 2022 in limited quantities. The eight lucky dishes include:

Potluck Prosperity Toss with local Albacore tuna, smoked BC salmon, julienned vegetables, pomello, cashew, wonton chips, and plum dressing.

Hot & Sour Coconut Mushroom Soup, featuring a flavourful coconut broth with galangal, lemongrass and chili jam, brightened with fresh lime juice, and sawtooth herb.

Nonya Chap Chye, with bean curd, mixed vegetables, and glass noodle.

Truffled Soy Sauce Chicken, featuring mom’s style gently poached chicken in special soy and spices.

Whole Pompano Laab, a whole fish fried and shredded with fresh herbs, shallots, roasted chili, toasted rice powder, lime juice, and fish sauce dressing.

Salted Egg Yolk Prawns with Golden Cereal, featuring coconut milk fried, tossed with salted egg and savoury brown butter curry leaf cereal

8 Treasures Fried Rice with fragrant jasmine rice stir fried with egg, duck, lap cheong, mushroom, chestnut, dried shrimp, gailan, and spring onion.

Kuih Lapis a traditional nine-layer steamed rice cake.

For more information, please follow Potluck Hawker Eatery on Instagram and/or visit its website at www.potluckyvr.ca.

Potluck Hawker Eatery
3424 Cambie St. | 604-423-9344 | WEBSITE
Potluck Hawker Eatery Launches Special Take-Out Menu for Lunar New Year
Potluck Hawker Eatery Celebrates the Holiday Season with New Winter Crab Specials

There are 0 comments

Popular

Restaurant Graveyard / Gastown

The Cozy Prairie Themed Bar Tucked Away on Cordova Street

This cozy, unpretentious Saskatchewan-themed Gastown tavern was a beer- and bourbon-lovers' living room, with a food menu that could have been featured entirely in Scout's 'Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver'.

Opening Soon / Hastings Sunrise

A Look Inside ‘Elephant’, Opening Soon on Powell Street.

A new project brought to us by Miki Ellis (Dachi), Stephen Whiteside (Dachi) and chef Justin Ell will offer a omakase-style menu, as well as à la carte dining for walk-ins beginning Friday, December 3, 2021.

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

Community News / Kitsilano

Beaucoup Bakery Unveils Their Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival Line-Up

Community News

Chez Christophe Announces Limited Edition Lunar New Year Chocolate Box

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Downtown

Celebrate the Year of the Tiger with Gotham Steakhouse’s New Limited Edition Cocktail

Community News / Downtown

Cheers the Lunar New Year with This Feature Cocktail from Hy’s Steakhouse

Community News

Chez Christophe Announces Limited Edition Lunar New Year Chocolate Box

Community News / Kitsilano

Beaucoup Bakery Unveils Their Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival Line-Up