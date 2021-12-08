Deck The Halls with Kafka’s Coffee and Seasonal Cookies

The Goods from Kafka’s Coffee Roasting

Vancouver, BC | Kafka’s Coffee is making everything merry and bright this holiday season with their festive cookies and house-roasted coffee beans. Shopping with Kafka’s is effortless this year, thanks to their new online shop offering nationwide shipping and pre-order pickup at any of their three Vancouver locations (Main Street, Great Northern Way and Gastown). Whether it’s a bag of their Simpler Times blend, a trio of sampler bags, a brilliant brew-at-home kit, or a box of four made-from-scratch cookies paired with freshly roasted coffee, Kafka’s gifts check the coffee lover off your list.

“Coffee culture has really evolved in the last year as more people learn to brew a perfect cup at home,” explains Aaron Kafka, founder and owner of Kafka’s Coffee Roasting. “With that in mind, we put together gift options that further enrich the enjoyment of coffee as well as quality time spent together.”

Kafka’s Coffee Beans

For under the tree or stuffing stockings, Kafka’s proprietary blends, fresh crop and single-origin coffees make excellent gifts for $25 or less: 340 g bags, $20-$22; trio of 200 g bags, $25.

Holiday Cookie + Coffee Box

Perfect for the host-with-the-most or a take-home treat for yourself, the Holiday Cookie + Coffee box includes a bag of freshly roasted coffee and four festive cookies inspired by pastry chef Adi Kessleman’s childhood favourites (Christmas Tree Sugar Cookies; Espresso Cardamom Sable Stars with golden dark chocolate drizzle; Ginger Chews with crystallized ginger; and Kafka’s famous Salted Chocolate Chip) and is priced at $32. These jolly-good cookies are also available to enjoy individually at Kafka’s coffee shops for $3.50 each.

Brew-At-Home Kits

Known for their dedication to pour-over coffee, Kafka’s Brew-At-Home Kit includes a fresh bag of Kafka’s Coffee Roasting’s proprietary single origin beans, and a BLOOM Pour Over Coffee Brewer by ESPRO with 10 filters for $65. The BLOOM is designed to release the true potential of every bean through a patented, micro-filter spiral pattern with over 1,500 precision cut holes.

Kafka’s coffee beans, Brew-At-Home Kits are now available to order online for shipping or pick-up. Holiday Cookie + Coffee Boxes are available to preorder with pickup only at any Kafka’s location. Wholesale and corporate gift inquiries can also be made through the website.

Kafka's Coffee Roasting Main Street 2525 Main St.

Kafka's Coffee Roasting (Great Northern Way) East Vancouver 120-577 Great Northern Way