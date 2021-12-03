Community News / Kitsilano

This Holiday Season Enjoy a Takeout 'Festive Feast' Courtesy of Freebird at Home by Maenam

Vancouver, BC | Freebird at Home by Maenam spices up the season with its exclusive takeout Festive Feast, available Tuesday through Saturday from December 7-31*. Freebird’s holiday meal set provides at-home comfort and joy with a whole Asian-style salt-cured roast chicken, crispy sticky rice made with chicken drippings and other delicious seasonal fixins, fried Brussels sprout salad, and hazelnut Mor Kaeng custard for dessert. Priced at $70, Freebird at Home by Maenam’s Festive Feasts feeds two to three people and must be preordered by calling 604-730-5675 with a minimum of 24 hours’ advance notice. All takeout orders can be picked up at Maenam (1938 West 4th Avenue).

*Please note that Maenam will be closed for the holidays from Dec 24-27 & Jan 1.

Maenam
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1938 W. 4th Ave. | 604-730-5579 | WEBSITE
Maenam Spices Up Thanksgiving With Two Fall Feasts Designed For Sharing

