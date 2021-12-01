‘Lord Barley Corn’ Rises at Strange Fellows Brewing, Dec. 3rd

The Goods from Strange Fellows Brewing
Vancouver, BC | LORD BARLEYCORN returns to celebrate the prevailing Spirit of Barley! Dedicated to the spirit of barley, this vintage pre-Prohibition lager was made with both corn and barley and aged in Woodford Bourbon barrels (post-Boris). It is medium-malty with traces of vanilla, honey and tobacco.
LORD BARLEYCORN
Bourbon Barrel Lager
Malty / Aromatic / Bourbon
They swore that he must die,
and plowed him underground,
lifting up his head in Spring,
he stood and looked around.
Grew strong in summer sun
he did, till it began to wane,
when he, drooping, withering
with age, was set upon again.
They cut him down and flayed him
bare, with holly sticks and stones,
then ground his flesh and boiled
over scorching flames his bones.
They took his blood then shared
It round and sang his praise in joy,
“John Barleycorn, our hero,
we toast your health old boy.”
“You make us all forget our
woes, and heighten all our bliss.
With glass in hand we raise
it to your everlastingness.”
COLOUR Golden
AROMA Vanilla / Honey / Tobacco
CHARACTER Malty / Round / Warming
A.B.V. 6.5%
PAIRS WITH Pulled Pork / Quiche Lorraine / Sticky Toffee Pudding
BREWER’S NOTES
First made by migrant German and Czech brewers in America, pre-prohibition lager is brewed in part with flaked maize and other local grains. Ours was aged in Woodford Reserve barrels after holding our Russian Imperial Stout. This is a round warming, and malty lager with a balanced bitterness and background of peat and bourbon
Available at Strange Fellows in 4-pack 473ml cans as of Friday December 3rd, and in select liquor stores around town as of Monday December 6th.
