Odd Society Teams Up With The Dessert Club for Inaugural ‘Will Travel for Food: Mexico to Spain’

The Goods from Odd Society Spirits

Vancouver, BC | In honour of its eighth anniversary, Odd Society Spirits has teamed up with The Dessert Club (previously Diner Desserts) for the inaugural ‘flight’ of Will Travel for Food: Mexico to Spain. It’s the creative brainchild of Sam Shem, founder and chef of The Dessert Club, and is the first itinerary in a taste-tripping pop-up series designed to satisfy your wanderlust. The Mexico to Spain menu will be priced à la carte and available at Odd Society Spirits (1725 Powell St.) on two nights only: November 18 and 19, 2021. Reservations can be made through Tock.

“We’ve been serving Sam’s incredible desserts infused with our spirits and liqueurs for about three months now,” explains Odd Society Spirits Co-Owner and General Manager, Miriam Karp. “Partnering with him to give our guests a taste of two of our favourite places in the world is the perfect way to celebrate our birthday.”

Will Travel for Food: Mexico to Spain features delicious Spanish and Mexican tapas and desserts by Sam complemented by cocktails inspired by Odd Society Bar Manager Mia Glanz’s time spent in Mexico. Spanish cheese and meat boards, Albondigas, and Crema Catalana are just three of the traditional dishes guests can explore, alongside an inventive slate of drinks including El Diablo Slush, Margarita Tamarindo, and Sour al Pastor.

Will Travel for Food: Flight One, Mexico to Spain — Tapas and Desserts

By Sam Shem, The Dessert Club

Tortilla de Patatas, $9: Spanish-style omelette made with potatoes, eggs, and onions

Albondigas, $9: meatballs in a tomato sauce with a hint of Spanish paprika

Assorted Spanish cheeses and pickled vegetable board, $20

Assorted Spanish cheeses and charcuterie board, $24

Crema Catalana, $10: custard flavoured with orange, lemon, and cinnamon and caramelized with sugar

Arroz Con Leche, $10: chilled creamy rice pudding lightly flavoured with cinnamon

Dark Chocolate Mousse, $10: accented with a hint of chilli and Maldon sea salt

Will Travel for Food: Flight One, Mexico to Spain — Cocktails, $13

By Mia Glanz, Odd Society Spirits

El Diablo Slush

Tequila blanco, Odd Society’s Crème de Cassis, lime, ginger

La Cucaracha (A take on La Cucaracha Cocktail Club cocktail, opened in the 1930s in Mexico City.)

White rum, dry vermouth, house grenadine, and Kaymagui (Mia Amata Amaro infused with chile Ancho and coffee bean.)

El Polanski (Adapted from a Jules Basement cocktail, located in the Polanco neighbourhood of Mexico City.)

Tequila blanco, wild rose liqueur, flor de Jamaica, lime, Angelica, jicama, and coconut foam

Sour Al Pastor (Cocktail version of a taco al pastor)

Al pastor pork-washed Mongrel, fino sherry infused with charred onion, pineapple, lime, yellow corn, cilantro syrup, chile habanero, and botanical foamer

Margarita Tamarindo

Mezcal, Wallflower Gin, triple sec, tamarind, lime, and sea salt

iGuanabana!

Wallflower Gin, mezcal, fino sherry, guanábana, and Topo Chico mineral water

Michelada + Tequila Shot, $10

Will Travel For Food features 12 destinations and six collaborations in total. Guests will receive a hard-copy passport that will be stamped at each event, and travellers who receive six of the 12 stamps are eligible to win $300 worth of gift certificates from each partner destination. Follow @thedessertclubca on Instagram for upcoming flight announcements.

Reservations for Will Travel For Food: Flight One, Mexico to Spain are highly encouraged as this event is anticipated to sell out, and can be made online through Tock by visiting oddsocietyspirits.com/contact. Reservations are $10 per person and include a welcome cocktail (non-alcoholic options are available).