Caffè La Tana Announces Extended Hours, New Dinner Service

The Goods from Caffè La Tana

Vancouver, BC | On the advent of our third anniversary, we are thrilled to finally be extending our hours and officially opening our doors for dinner service, 7 nights a week!

An intimate affair, with a menu of pasta and small plates to share, an all-Italian wine list of much-loved and lesser-known varieties, and an essential collection of cocktails, grappa and amari to start, finish and make the most of the evening.

From an exclusive Sicilian gin and a small run of organic beer from Umbria, sourced by new La Tana General Manager, Amar Gill, to a small, thoughtful list of Italian wines – many of which are organic, biodynamic or natural – curated by Savio Volpe GM Lisa Cook, guests can expect, in Lisa’s words, “to find some of their favourites, but also try something new and exciting!”

Culinary director Phil Scarfone, in the Italian spirit of regional, seasonally-inspired cooking, has created an ever changing menu using fresh, local goods as well as specialty imported ingredients from our alimentari; and with head chef and wine expert Vish Mayekar at the helm, each dish pairs exquisitely with wine from our list.

The Wine Bar at La Tana is first come first served ~ walk in early for aperitivo hour (3-5pm daily) and linger into the dinner hour and beyond. For in the words of Fellini, “There is no end. There is no beginning. There is only the infinite passion of life.”

Dove regna il vino, non regna il silenzio.

‘Where wine reigns, silence does not’ ~ an Italian proverb to describe the infectious convivialità inspired by good food, good people, and especially good wine…

Join us at The Wine Bar at La Tana ~ all are welcome ~ now open seven nights a week!

See the menu.