Odd Society to Host Imbiblia Launch Party

Vancouver, BC | Odd Society Spirits is thrilled to host the official Imbiblia launch party on October 7. Imbiblia is a new cocktail recipe app created by bartender, Jean-Marc Baketel Dykes. A bartender’s best friend, this innovative tool uses a unique visual format to represent over 400 drink recipes, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, and specialty ingredients, custom syrups, solutions and more.

Complimentary canapés by Scrump & Co will be served (while supplies last), and Odd Society Bar Manager, Mia Glanz will be featuring a slate of modern takes on classic cocktails showcasing Odd Society’s spirits and liqueurs. Highlights include the Jack Rose made with coconut oil washed Calvados, Crème de Cassis and recomposed lime (malic and citric acids, and lime zest); 20th Century with Wallflower Gin, Bittersweet Vermouth, sherry fino, white chocolate and lemon; and Diamond Fizz with Salal Gin, vanilla, lime and sparkling wine.

Imbiblia Launch Party
Odd Society Spirits (1725 Powell St.)
October 7 | 5-10pm

This event is a celebration of Vancouver’s supportive hospitality community and cocktail culture. Cocktail enthusiasts and bartenders of all levels are invited. Walk-ins are welcome as space permits, tickets are not required but you can secure a spot here*. Note: Odd Society is following current COVID protocols.

To learn more about Imbiblia and download the app visit imbiblia.com/download.

*As space is limited, a $10 deposit per person will be requested at the time of booking and will be credited towards your bill at the event.

