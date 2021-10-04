Embrace the Changing Seasons with Miku’s New Fall/Winter Kaiseki Menu

The Goods from Miku Restaurant

Vancouver, BC | One of Vancouver’s top contemporary Japanese restaurants is embracing the changing seasons. Aburi Restaurants’ Miku (70-200 Granville Street) and its talented kitchen team have crafted an elegant new Kaiseki menu for the fall/winter season. The multi-course dinner experience spotlights in-season local ingredients, fresh sustainable seafood, and innovative dish creations.

“In Japan, there is a concept of omotenashi, which means wholehearted hospitality,” says executive chef Kazuhiro Hayashi. “The team and I are proud of our new Kaiseki menu, one of my most favourite ones to-date. Every part was considered and each course builds on each other with complementing flavours, hitting all the senses. We are excited for our guests to visit and taste this new experience.”

These limited-time Kaiseki menus have been a staple of Miku dining since 2015. The Miku team has strived to bring this historical Japanese multi-dish into the modern day through tireless experimentation to deliver an unforgettable culinary experience.

The new Kaiseki Experience ($150 per person) is available only during dinner service, with two seating options. Reservations are required, which can be made online or via phone at 604-568-3900. Guests can choose between two menus, in addition to a Vegetarian Kaiseki. Miku Kaiseki features eight delightful courses listed below:

Kaviari Caviar & Hokkaido Scallop Carpaccio

smoked seasonal mushroom, apple kabosu

vinaigrette, herb oil

Shinshu Akamiso-Cured Brome

Lake Duck Breast

duck breast, balsamic vinaigrette,

pickled red onions, raspberry purée,

alfalfa sprouts, raspberry

Feature Sashimi

chef’s selection

Atlantic Lobster Bisque

sous-vide lobster, crème fraîche espuma,

infused lobster oil

Shio Koji Pacific Striped Bass

butternut squash-ginger wild rice, kabocha purée,

creamy kombu dashi, pumpkin seed oil,

seasonal mushroom

A5 Miyazaki Wagyu Nigiri

applewood smoked A5 wagyu, pan-seared

foie gras, wasabi pickles, microgreens

Aburi Prime

chef’s nigiri omakase

Seasonal Feature

pastry chef’s creation

Optional sake and wine pairings are available for $55 per person. These pairings arrive with each course and complement the dish. Highlights include Yamahai, Kozaemon #6, Yoshi No Gawa Gokujo and more.

“Our Kaiseki is one of our most popular and enduring multi-course menus,” says Seigo Nakamura, founder and CEO of Aburi Restaurants Canada. “We often have returning guests who visit to try every version, which is a testament to our team’s commitment to innovating new dishes every season. We are very thankful for the immense support we’ve received during this time and cannot wait to showcase this new menu.”

Miku’s fall/winter Kaiseki menu officially launched on September 27, 2021. Reservations are highly recommended and can be made online at www.mikurestaurant.com.

For more information, please visit www.mikurestaurant.com.