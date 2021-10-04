Community News / Gastown

Embrace the Changing Seasons with Miku’s New Fall/Winter Kaiseki Menu

Portrait

The Goods from Miku Restaurant

Vancouver, BC | One of Vancouver’s top contemporary Japanese restaurants is embracing the changing seasons. Aburi Restaurants’ Miku (70-200 Granville Street) and its talented kitchen team have crafted an elegant new Kaiseki menu for the fall/winter season. The multi-course dinner experience spotlights in-season local ingredients, fresh sustainable seafood, and innovative dish creations.

“In Japan, there is a concept of omotenashi, which means wholehearted hospitality,” says executive chef Kazuhiro Hayashi. “The team and I are proud of our new Kaiseki menu, one of my most favourite ones to-date. Every part was considered and each course builds on each other with complementing flavours, hitting all the senses. We are excited for our guests to visit and taste this new experience.”

These limited-time Kaiseki menus have been a staple of Miku dining since 2015. The Miku team has strived to bring this historical Japanese multi-dish into the modern day through tireless experimentation to deliver an unforgettable culinary experience.

The new Kaiseki Experience ($150 per person) is available only during dinner service, with two seating options. Reservations are required, which can be made online or via phone at 604-568-3900. Guests can choose between two menus, in addition to a Vegetarian Kaiseki. Miku Kaiseki features eight delightful courses listed below:

Kaviari Caviar & Hokkaido Scallop Carpaccio
smoked seasonal mushroom, apple kabosu
vinaigrette, herb oil

Shinshu Akamiso-Cured Brome
Lake Duck Breast
duck breast, balsamic vinaigrette,
pickled red onions, raspberry purée,
alfalfa sprouts, raspberry

Feature Sashimi
chef’s selection

Atlantic Lobster Bisque
sous-vide lobster, crème fraîche espuma,
infused lobster oil

Shio Koji Pacific Striped Bass
butternut squash-ginger wild rice, kabocha purée,
creamy kombu dashi, pumpkin seed oil,
seasonal mushroom

A5 Miyazaki Wagyu Nigiri
applewood smoked A5 wagyu, pan-seared
foie gras, wasabi pickles, microgreens

Aburi Prime
chef’s nigiri omakase

Seasonal Feature
pastry chef’s creation

Optional sake and wine pairings are available for $55 per person. These pairings arrive with each course and complement the dish. Highlights include Yamahai, Kozaemon #6, Yoshi No Gawa Gokujo and more.

“Our Kaiseki is one of our most popular and enduring multi-course menus,” says Seigo Nakamura, founder and CEO of Aburi Restaurants Canada. “We often have returning guests who visit to try every version, which is a testament to our team’s commitment to innovating new dishes every season. We are very thankful for the immense support we’ve received during this time and cannot wait to showcase this new menu.”

Miku’s fall/winter Kaiseki menu officially launched on September 27, 2021. Reservations are highly recommended and can be made online at www.mikurestaurant.com.

For more information, please visit www.mikurestaurant.com.

Miku Restaurant
Neighbourhood: Gastown
70-200 Granville St. | 604-568-3900 | WEBSITE
Embrace the Changing Seasons with Miku’s New Fall/Winter Kaiseki Menu
Aburi Restaurants Announce Father’s Day Specials from Miku, Minami and Gyoza Bar

There are 0 comments

Gastown

You Need To Try This / Gastown

You Need to Try These Sublime Roasted Peaches on Sourdough Toast in Gastown

Gastown's Nelson The Seagull makes a lot of wholesome, delicious stuff, but this one stands out for its summery subtlety.

Restaurant Graveyard / Gastown

Remembering the Gastown Restaurant That Elevated Vancouver’s Pizza Game

Located at 62 East Cordova St. in Gastown, Bill McCaig's Nicli Antica Pizzeria made AVPN-certified pies for nine delicious years.

Restaurant Graveyard / Gastown

RESTAURANT GRAVEYARD // Remembering a Gastown Original With a Mirrored Ceiling

The first Boneta was famed for its well-tended bar, industry-friendly atmosphere and French-inspired fare.

You Need To Try This / Gastown

You Need to Try the Next Level Takeaway Dinners from Gastown’s L’Abattoir

If this pandemic has taught me anything it's that takeout doesn't have to be lukewarm ugliness devoured in the shadows.

Restaurant Graveyard / Gastown

Remembering the Tiny Gastown Sushi Restaurant That Was ‘Delicious for You’

Cheffed by Keith Allison, Sea Monstr Sushi was connected to the Sharks + Hammers clothing and lifestyle shop on Alexander St.

Reader Poll / Gastown

Is Gastown’s Restaurant Scene Cooked?

All the recently shuttered restaurants in the neighbourhood will be replaced before long, but replaced with what?

Popular

43 Places
Community News

Mapping Out Thanksgiving 2021, Around Vancouver

We've created this handy map/list of Scout member restaurants that are deliciously celebrating Thanksgiving.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

‘Nancy Go Yaya’ Opening Soon in Chinatown

The Singaporean restaurant and wine bar arrives this summer from the team behind Bao Bei and Kissa Tanto.

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

17 Places
Heads Up

Ten Films We Absolutely Need to See at This Year’s VIFF

VIFF is celebrating it's 40th birthday this year by inviting film-lovers back into theatres, as well as online via VIFF Connect.

The Tip Out

The Tip Out, Vol. 14

Scout's bulleted, easy-to-consume compendium of member news and fresh headlines from the local food and drink scene.

Previous
Celebrate Harvest Season with Potluck’s Thanksgiving Feast and Dessert Collaboration
Next
Get ‘Bitter Together’ at the 2021 Vancouver Radicchio Festival, Oct. 20th

Community News

See more from Community News
2 Places
Community News

‘Fresh Ideas Start Here’ Promotes Deseree Lo to Executive Chef and Sales Director

Community News

Celebrate Harvest Season with Potluck’s Thanksgiving Feast and Dessert Collaboration

Community News / East Vancouver

Odd Society to Host Imbiblia Launch Party

5 Places
Community News

Celebrate National Taco Day With La Taqueria, Oct. 4th