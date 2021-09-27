Community News / Main Street

The Acorn’s Annual ‘Everything But The Bird Feast’ Returns Oct. 10-11

Portrait

The Goods from the Acorn

Vancouver, BC | The Acorn’s Annual Everything But The Bird Feast is Back! Book your spot for this dine-in event on Sunday, October 10th or Monday, October 11th and enjoy a wildly seasonal Thanksgiving feast.

The special menu will consist of everything you’ve come to expect for the holiday done in spectacularly creative Acorn fashion. At $64 per person, this multi-course dinner will certainly leave you adequately stuffed. Optional wine and cocktail features will also be available. Each table will enjoy their meal family-style, the way Thanksgiving was intended.

Book your table online at www.theacornrestaurant.ca.

Acorn
Neighbourhood: Main Street
3995 Main St. | 604-566-9001 | WEBSITE
Main Street

