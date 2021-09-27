Spend Thanksgiving Long Weekend with Ancora Ambleside and False Creek

The Goods from Ancora Waterfront Dining

Vancouver, BC | Reflect on your gratitude list amidst the cozy atmosphere of Ambleside and stunning views of False Creek while indulging in an unappalled holiday meal, toast-worthy cocktails and irresistible desserts with loved ones prepared by the Ancora Ambleside and Ancora False Creek team this October long weekend.

Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio – Ambleside

Offered exclusively from Friday, October 9 through Monday, October 11, in addition to Ancora’s regular nightly menu, the Thanksgiving feature highlights Executive Chef Jorge Kim’s Bacon Wrapped Turkey Roulade for $39 per person. This classic Thanksgiving dish consists of white and dark meat wrapped in crispy bacon with creamy cranberry sourdough stuffing. This roulade is served with smoked causa purée, togarashi spiced cranberry jam and turkey skin puffed chicharron bits. This feature is completed with a 12 hour turkey gravy jus.

“Every part of an animal should not be wasted. I enjoy chewing the bone to the marrow for its pungent flavours and want everyone to appreciate the taste of it.“ – Executive Chef Jorge Kim

Handcrafted dessert by Ancora Ambleside’s Pastry Chef Maika, showcases irresistible Kabocha Panna Cotta for $11 per person. This unique dessert is made with kabocha squash, crème Chantilly and caramelized yam, ticking off all the boxes for the perfect Thanksgiving dessert.

“Kabocha is a Japanese Pumpkin used in many savory and pastry food in Japan. Daigaku imo (caramelized sweet potato) is a homestyle side dish in Japan. Yams were first cultivated in Peru which ties this whole dish together. The crème Chantilly balance the thick consistency of the pumpkin and yam with a smooth aftertaste.” – Pastry Chef Maika

The Otoño Naranja cocktail by lead bartender Katie Slacks is the epitome of the fall season that is upon us. This spiced fruit cocktail is made from Woodford reserve bourbon, Kraken black spiced rum, Pierre Ferrand dry curacao and crabapple bitters. For $18, this cocktail will be the beverage to tie the autumnal Thanksgiving celebrations together.

RESERVATIONS

Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made by calling Ancora Ambleside at 604-926-0287 or online via Tock.





Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio – False Creek

Festive features are offered a Ancora False creek alike from Thursday, October 8 through Monday, October 11, in addition to Ancora’s regular nightly menu. False Creek’s Thanksgiving feature highlights Executive Chef Sebastian Delgado’s 50oz Tomahawk, $215 for sharing. This delectable steak is an incredibly tender cut that is buttery and rich in flavour. It is paired with a house-made chimichurri sauce that originates from Argentina and is accompanied by brussels sprouts and crispy roasted yams. Diners can enjoy the festivities of Thanksgiving with loved ones by dining together at Ancora False Creek.

The Spiced Orchard Latte cocktail by lead bartender Matt Spring is cozy, spicy and delicious, made from Kraken dark spiced rum, Boulard Calvados, house-made pear syrup and steamed milk (regular, almond, oat or soy). For $17, this cocktail will be in the hands of all guests this Thanksgiving long weekend.

RESERVATIONS

Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made by calling Ancora False Creek at 604-681-1164 or online via Tock.

