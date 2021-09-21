Juke Fried Chicken to Bring Back Popular Turducken Feast for Thanksgiving

The Goods from Juke Fried Chicken

Vancouver, BC | Juke Fried Chicken’s crowd-favourite Turducken Feast makes its triumphant return to the menu exclusively for Thanksgiving to help folks feed their flock with its Turducken Meal Kit available from Friday, October 8 to Sunday, October 10.

In true Juke fashion, each Turducken feast is gluten-free, feeds four hungry adults and includes a full turducken — a three-in-one showstopper of a centrepiece featuring roasted turkey, duck and chicken — and an array of hearty, sure-to-impress sides, as well as detailed written and video instructions from Juke Chef and Co-Owner Bryan Satterford.

JUKE THANKSGIVING TURDUCKEN FEAST

Available for pickup October 8 to 10 | $199 plus tax

Juke Turducken

Leek and Sausage Stuffing

Scalloped Potatoes

Brussels Sprouts with Bacon Jam

Roasted Squash and Carrots

with Pumpkin-seed Dukkah

Jalapeño Cornbread with Honey Thyme Whipped Schmaltz

Cranberry Sauce

Turkey Gravy

A limited number of Juke’s Turducken Meal Kits are available for pickup from Friday, October 8 to Sunday, October 10 for $199 plus tax and can be ordered online at www.jukefriedchicken.com/thanksgiving-turducken until noon on Tuesday, October 5. Customers are encouraged to order early as kits may sell out. Meal kits may be prepared up to three days following pickup.

For more information on Juke Fried Chicken or to stay up to date on all the latest developments at both locations, go to jukefriedchicken.com, become a fan of /jukefriedchicken on Facebook or follow @jukefriedchicken on Instagram.

ABOUT JUKE FRIED CHICKEN | Juke is the reason the chicken crossed the road. Launched at 182 Keefer Street in 2016 by Justin Tisdall, Chef Bryan Satterford and Cord Jarvie, Juke has quickly carved out a reputation for serving up an elevated-yet-fun menu comprising the city’s best Southern-inspired fare. Beyond its trademark gluten-free, non-GMO-grain-fed and free-range fried chicken and sticky pork ribs available to eat-in or take-out, Juke also features a mouthwatering selection of seasonal snacks, salads and sides, as well as an array of signature and classic cocktails, wine and local craft beer, served up next door in a new contact-free cocktail hotspot called Chickadee.