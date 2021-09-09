Scout List, Vol. 581

From our calendar to yours comes this carefully considered agenda of cool things we are doing, wishing we could do, or conspiring to do in Vancouver, September 9-15, 2021.

CONNECT | Light Up Chinatown Festival is a two-day community event designed to encourage the city to reconnect with Vancouver’s Chinatown. From a traditional lion dance and classical music to ballet, taiko, hip hop and soul, you can count on lots of live entertainment to help meet that goal. There will also a tasty side to the weekend that includes sweet and savoury culinary collaborations, a self-guided restaurant tour of Chinatown, all-day dim sum and themed cocktails. Details here.

Sept 11 + 12 | Chinatown Vancouver Chinatown Millennium Gate 26 W Pender St. MAP

OPEN | Brought to us by the team behind The Mackenzie Room and Say Mercy!, Collective Goods opens in East Vancouver this week. Dinner service at the highly anticipated new grocer/bistro concept won’t begin until the end of the month, but the grocery is set to open at 10am on September 10th and snacks + snacks will be available. Details and pictures here.

Collective Goods (Opening soon) 3532 Commercial St. MAP

POP-UP | Vancouver-based sustainable denim brand, Decade Studio, is holding a pop-up this week. Expect a good selection (sizes 25-50, three silhouettes – some for curvy bodies, some straight). Also expect shirts, overalls, jackets and Aperol Spritz — yes, the bar will be open. A little fresh denim in my closet sure always makes me feel ready for Autumn! Details.

Sept 10th, 4-9; Sept 11, 12-6; Sept 12, 12-6 | The Ellis Building 1024 Main St, Vancouver, BC V6A 2W1 MAP

COOKS CAMP | From culinary students and floor managers to dishwashers, bartenders and executive chefs – all kitchen and hospitality staff are invited to participate in Cooks Camp 2021, a bringing together of local talent for conversation, camaraderie, and information sharing with the goal both celebrating and transforming the industry. Topics for the online gathering include: Healthy and Healing Workplace Culture; Business Development and Community Building; How to Publish a Cookbook; Work Life Balance; The Importance of Mentorship and the Sustainability of the Cook; and media relations. Cooks Camp goes down Wednesday, September 15 from Noon-3pm. Details and registration here.

HYPERREALISM | Local artist Anselmo Swan has a retrospective on at The Ian Tan Gallery right now. From the gallery: “Swan follows a great tradition of still life image making, whereby attention is focused on an object, imbuing it with significance, desire and metaphor. This idea is further pared down in his choice of items. Rather than a didactic or moralizing demonstration of objects for the viewer to contemplate, Swan selects things for their nondescript everyday qualities.” It takes a special kind of magic to expose the beauty of a candy wrapper, tinfoil or a folded gingham shirt! Swan’s paintings and drawings are viewable now through September 30, 2021. Daily hours are Tuesday – Saturday, noon-5pm and admission is free. Details.

Ian Tan Gallery Ian Tan Art Gallery Vancouver, 2342 Granville St, Vancouver, BC V6H 3G3 MAP

DRINK | Looking for an excuse to have yourself to a cocktail? Well, here it is: La Mezcaleria just dropped a new cocktail list, and it’s a goodie. Do yourself a solid and slip into the Commercial Drive establishment for a sweet, creamy and slightly spicy Elote (tequila blanco, coconut tequila, habanero bitters and corn puree). More details here.

La Mezcaleria 1622 Commercial Drive MAP

COLOUR | There’s a new exhibition opening at Slice of Life Gallery. Find your way to the East Vancouver art hub for a peek of Samantha Slinn’s Stepping On Bubble Wrap (bright, bold prints that communicate “mundane, absurd, exaggerated and grimace worthy moments”). Sounds like art that we can all relate to. Bubble Wrap kicks off with an opening reception (6pm-10pm Thursday) and remains viewable until all weekend. Book a reservation to view here.

Slice of Life Gallery & Studios 1636 Venables Street) MAP

CONTEMPLATE | This is the last week to take in A Future For Memory — Art and Life After the Great East Japan Earthquake at Museum of Anthropology. This mixed media exploration in reconciling physical and emotional trauma from the aftermath of the tsunami that struck Japan in 2011 is a lot to process, but worth making an effort to see. Book your time entry ticket here.

Museum of Anthropology 6393 NW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6T 1Z2 MAP

EXPLORE | This weekend is expected to see sun, rain and cloud, but it’s still technically summer so our advice is that you get out there and enjoy it before you need gumboots and rain slickers. Need a destination? Iona Beach would be our pick this weekend. Iona is a beautiful stretch of sandy shoreline that spreads toward the sea at the mouth of the Fraser River. In addition to walking the beach (when the tide is out it goes on forever), there’s also a walkable breakwater, raised boardwalks, and a crazy network of unmarked trails. To get there, cross the Arthur Laing Bridge on your way to the airport but turn right at the first traffic light (Grauer Road) and follow the signs. Find out more.

Iona Beach 900 Ferguson Road, Richmond, BC V7B 1W7 MAP

EAT LOCAL | As always, the weekend is a good time to connect with farmers and friends at the Farmers Market. Take full advantage of late summer / early fall produce – grab your best reusable shopping bag and fill it to the brim with tasty apples, perfect plums, and as many pears as you can handle… this month is brimming with fresh fruits and vegetables (not to mention cheeses, artisan breads, preserves, honey, wild salmon, cookies, pies, eggs and pickles. Support the people who grow our food! Find out more.

Downtown Farmers Market | Wednesdays | 2 - 6pm 750 Hornby St. MAP

False Creek Farmers Market | Thursdays | 2 - 6pm Concord Community Park MAP

Riley Park Farmers Market | Saturdays | 10am - 2:30pm Riley Park, East 30th Avenue, Vancouver, BC, Canada MAP

Trout Lake Farmers Market | Saturdays | 9am - 2pm East 13th & Lakewood Dr., Vancouver, BC, Canada MAP

West End Farmers Market | Saturdays | 9am - 2pm 1100 Comox St. (btw. Bute & Thurlow) MAP

Kitsilano Farmers Market | Sundays | 9:30am - 2:30pm Kitsilano Community Centre, Larch Street, Vancouver, BC, Canada MAP