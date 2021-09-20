Inaugural ‘Fire Dragon Festival’ Happening in Chinatown This Weekend

Take the opportunity to positively re-connect with the Chinatown community this weekend, by participating in the first ever Fire Dragon Festival, a celebration of local Chinese food, art, culture and heritage, happening September 24-26.

Central to the festivities is the Fire Dragon, which was inspired by the century old tradition originating in Hong Kong. Vancouver’s own Fire Dragon will be available to receive incense offerings all weekend long in the Chinese Cultural Centre Courtyard (50 Pender St.), and will officially be awoken at the Eye Dotting Ceremony this Saturday evening (September 25th, 7pm) when it will do its thing, dancing and bringing good fortune and well-being.













For extra inspiration, head to the Keefer Building (133 Keefer St.), and check out the colourful new Spirit Dragon community art installation (see pics of its creation above) – a collaboration between local artist Lam Wong and other members of the Bagua Artist Association . Made primarily out of recycled materials provided by neighbourhood businesses, the 70-foot-long public display is an ideation of the COVID-19 pandemic and the toll it took on the Chinatown community. It was designed to boost spirits, and to hopefully disseminate its message of healing across Vancouver.

Also on the agenda: dancing demos and workshops, and other family-friendly activities. Join in the citywide healing process, and set a positive precedent, by enjoying some delicious eats and entertainment, and welcoming the new Mid-Autumn season in good cheer – it’s a no-brainer! For the full calendar and more details, head over here.

Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Courtyard Chinatown 50 E Pender St. MAP