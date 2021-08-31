Track and Food

TRACK & FOOD // Three Local Wine Pros Talk Forest Fires, Climate Change and More

Welcome to the Track & Food podcast. Host Jamie Mah is a writer, bartender and sommelier in beautiful Vancouver, BC. With co-host Mickey McLeod, they take regular deep dives into everything food and culture in the city and around the globe.

In this episode we speak with Alan Dickinson of Synchromesh Wines, Richard Kanazawa of Bench 1775 Winery, and Wine Director Christina Hartigan of Kitsilano’s award-winning Annalena restaurant. The topics discussed range from forest fires and global warming to personal winemaking philosophies and current guest preferences. If you love BC wine and are curious to hear some of the best in the business share their thoughts on the subject, this is the T&F episode for you!

