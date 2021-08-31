The Tip Out, Vol. 12

Welcome to ‘The Tip Out’, Scout’s bulleted, easy-to-consume compendium of member news and fresh headlines from the local food and drink scene.

First things first: are you looking for work? Check out Scout’s Opportunity Knocks section. Things are really ramping up, and there are lots of hospitality jobs out there right now!

If you’re planning on staying in the city for the September long weekend hit up Odd Society’s ‘End of Summer BBQ’ bash and give summertime a proper farewell!

Not ready to let go of summer just yet? There’s still time to experience Yuwa Japanese Cuisine’s limited edition summer menu dishes!

A new month means a new regionally-themed menu from St. Lawrence Restaurant. For September, take your tastebuds on a tour of Normandy.

Looking for a reason to get out of the city? It doesn’t have to be complicated. An afternoon in Port Moody could do it. Take a hike at Belcarra Park and then skip over to Parkside Brewery for a hangout. Extra excellent news: Top Rope Birra will be on site on Saturday, September 4th. A couple of tacos and a cold Parkside beer? That’s a holiday right there.

Did you miss the Saturday taco + beer window at Parkside? Problem solved: Visit Storm Brewing on Sunday! Top Rope Birra will be there to help the good folks at Storm celebrate their 5th anniversary (congrats guys!).

Ursa Major Winery just dropped a few bottles of their 2020 Syrah around town. Check their Instagram feed (here) for a list of where and pounce!

La Mezcaleria has just came out with a new cocktail list, and it’s a goodie. Do yourself a solid and order the sweet, creamy and slightly spicy Elote (tequila blanco, coconut tequila, habanero bitters, corn puree). It’s deliciously one of a kind.

Have you been to a Vancouver Farmer’s Market lately? Man-o-man, the pickings are good right now! Corn, peaches, plums, apples and so much more. Grab your best tote bag and fill it to the brim!

Home chefs looking for some inspiration should seek out this Ocean Wise recommended sustainable seafood item during the month of September.

Also for making at home: Flourist has a peach gallette recipe that your friends and family will appreciate you learning how to make.

On September 1st the Aburi Restaurant Group is expanding their ‘Aburi To-Go’ operation with a second downtown location, inside of Gyoza Bar.

Although ticketed dining events for this are sold out, there are still some very tasty reasons to keep your calendars clear for the Light Up Chinatown Festival on September 11 & 12. Think late night dim sum and cocktails at The Keefer Yard, a one day Sunday pop-up brunch at DD Mau and a Beaucoup Bakery x Chinatown BBQ Peking duck croissant! It’s nice to have things to look forward to, isn’t it? Details here.

Speaking of looking forward: Chef Kevin Lin and Creative Designer Steph Wan’s new restaurant, Land & Sea, is slated to softly open its doors in Kerrisdale at the beginning of September (this is the old Senova space). Have a look inside.

Also on the horizon, Gibsons food lovers will be glad to learn that two superlative culinary talents – Jack Chen and Hilary Prince – will be helming a new restaurant project in their midst.

Richmonders rejoice! ARC Iberico Imports’s new Spanish Tasting Room and Wine Bar is now operating full swing, Thursday through Saturday evenings.

Save room for dessert because Bacchus Restaurant at the Wedgewood Hotel & Spa recently welcomed pastry chef Chris Janik to its kitchen team.

Provence Marinaside Chef Jean-Francis Quaglia is now officially a Chevalier (Knight) of the Ordre du Mérite Agricole.

Heading to the Kootenay Rockies? The Velvet Restaurant and Lounge (inside of The Josie Hotel) recently stepped up their game with the addition of Executive Chef Derek Bendig and a whole new culinary direction.