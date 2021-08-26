Seek Out This Sustainable Seafood Ingredient Through September

The Goods from Ocean Wise

Vancouver, BC | Vancouver, BC | Each month the Ocean Wise Seafood Program picks one seasonal item and explains what makes it a smart choice for seafood-lovers. In this edition, we focus on what’s available during the month of September…

Which seafood do you currently recommend?

Seaweed – Various Species – Farmed, off bottom culture, Worldwide!

What makes this particular item Ocean Wise?

Seaweed is so sustainable that all species of seaweed farmed anywhere in the world are Ocean Wise™ recommended! Farmed seaweed not only requires zero inputs and puts zero pressure on wild marine life, it also actively restores ecosystems! What could be a more sustainable seafood choice than that? We also have a digital cookbook for sale which focuses on restorative species such as Seaweed. It is a fundraiser for our program, that people can purchase to learn how to cook with seafood. Find out more and buy your copy: Cooking for Conservation Digital Cookbook (ocean.org).

Where to find them:

Check out the Ocean Wise Seafood partner map for an Ocean Wise partner near you!

What is Sustainable Seafood?

Ocean Wise Seafood® recommends both farmed and wild seafood options that follow these criteria: 1. Harvesting that ensures healthy and resilient stocks and populations.

2. Effective and adaptive management.

3. Limited negative impacts on habitats and other species.

About the Ocean Wise Seafood Program | The Ocean Wise Seafood Program, founded in 2005, was created to make it easy for everyone to choose sustainable seafood. With over 750 partners in more than 3,000 locations across Canada, we can all do our part to protect the long-term health of our oceans, lakes and rivers. Thanks to our national team of scientists as well as a global network of experts, our recommendations are based on the most up-to-date science.