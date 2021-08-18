Bacchus Restaurant Announces New Pastry Chef, Chris Janik

The Goods from Bacchus

Vancouver, BC | Wedgewood Hotel’s award-winning Bacchus Restaurant (845 Hornby Street) is giving guests a new reason to linger longer and add world-class finishing touches to every meal by welcoming seasoned pastry chef Chris Janik to its kitchen team.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Chris to the Bacchus family,” says Elpie Marinakis, co-owner and managing director of Wedgewood Hotel & Spa. “His calibre of craft, training, and dedication to making each guest experience an unforgettable one makes him a perfect fit. We look forward to showcasing his unique sense of style and panache for locals and visitors alike.”

Janik brings his classical training, discerning eye, and an abiding dedication to upholding the time-honoured techniques and traditions of generations of pâtissiers before him to his new role at Bacchus. He will pair his unique brand of European-inspired desserts with the culinary talents of executive chef Montgomery Lau.

“I’m excited to join the talented Bacchus team that has already established an uncompromising standard of culinary excellence,” says Janik. “Throughout my life, all of my experiences in the kitchen have revolved around those final courses that further bring friends and families together around the table, and it’s my aim to keep the feeling and tradition alive and well.”

Janik first nurtured his love of creating pastries, vennoiseries and petit fours, while growing up in his home country of Poland. He worked in restaurants throughout Europe before emigrating to Canada, where he further advanced his training at Vancouver Community College. From there, he worked at notable local establishments, including the Toptable Group, Aquafarina, and Miku, where he was a fixture for more than a decade, utilizing his creativity to make beautiful desserts with a uniquely European-Japanese flair.

Janik is currently working on his first pastry desserts menu for Bacchus, which will include a variety of cakes, sweets, and more, to complement chef Lau’s dishes.

For more information, please visit www.wedgewoodhotel.com.