Reserve Your Spot for the ‘Odd Society End of Summer BBQ’ Now

The Goods from Odd Society Spirits

Vancouver, BC | It has been a summer—perhaps one of the longest and most meaningful ever. Odd Society Spirits invites you to join them for the ultimate end of summer BBQ bash with friends, Hand Taste Ferments and Diner Desserts.

The Odd Society End of Summer BBQ

September 2, 4-10pm

1725 Powell St., Vancouver, BC

Todd Graham of Hand Taste Ferments is known for creating community with his events while honouring the origin of the food he prepares. For the Odd Society End of Summer BBQ, he has created two plates that are fun, flavourful and easy to enjoy solo. First off: the Taco BBQ Plate of slow cooked pork in a banana leaf, fresh tortillas, pico de gallo, cheese, salsa, avocado and elote AKA Mexican street-corn (roasted corn with spice and lime). He’ll have a wicked vegetarian option of pulled mushrooms on the menu. Second: a delectable snack of two prawns in red sauce with cilantro and pineapple with bread is also on offer. For dessert: a slate of sweet treats by Sam Shem well-known on Instagram as Diner Desserts. Bar Manager, Mia Glanz is developing some special “BarBQ” cocktails to pair perfectly with these tasty eats.

No tickets necessary, everything will be on offer à la carte. Feel free to make a reservation through the website (oddsocietyspirits.com) to secure your spot for the evening!