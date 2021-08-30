The Slick, Pacific Rim-Inspired Restaurant Was a Yaletown Fixture for Five Years

The ever-evolving Restaurant Graveyard series looks back at the countless, long-shuttered establishments that helped to propel Vancouver’s food and drink forward. Full A-Z with maps and photos here. May they never be forgotten!

Opened in the heart of Yaletown in 2007 with Joe Fortes veterans Albert Chee, Darren Gates and chef William Tse running the front and back of houses (2/1 respectively), Goldfish Pacific Kitchen was a professionally-run, West Coast meets Asian restaurant underwritten by pioneering Vancouver restaurateur Bud Kanke (owner of Mulvaney’s, The Cannery, Carlos & Buds, Joe Fortes, etc.). It drew an immediate local crowd and press praise for its seafood-focused menu and its sophisticated modern interior and hidden back patio by Juli Hodgson Design. Its strong cocktail game was developed and executed by talented bartender Lauren Mote, and the basic-to-baller wine list was the responsibility of Nessa Van Bergen. Like many restaurants in the neighbourhood (and across the city) Goldfish Pacific Kitchen suffered during the 2009 Financial Crisis. Kanke stepped up to oversee some major staff changes in 2010 and tried a concept/brand tweak to Goldfish Seafood and Chops in 2011, but the restaurant closed in early 2012. The location has since been home to a popular contemporary Japanese eatery called Minami.