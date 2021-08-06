Havana Vancouver Presents: Drag Brunch on The Drive

The Goods from Havana

Vancouver, BC | Mark your calendars: Havana Vancouver on Commercial Drive is pleased to present Drag Brunch on the Drive, happening Sunday, August 22nd. Following the success of the first Drag Brunch held in the Havana Theatre, the event producers & team behind Havana Vancouver are back for another go: bigger, better, and brunch-ier.

Hosted by Xanax and Mx. Bukuru, and featuring a line up of Vancouver’s favourite drag performers, this event is not to be missed. The show will encompass the whole restaurant, patio included, while nine (+) performers make Havana their stage.

Two options for tickets are available: $25 General Admission, and a $35 VIP ticket guaranteeing preferred patio seating and a complimentary bottle of bubbles for the table. Both include a donation to QMUNITY. (Food & beverage, and tax & gratuity are not included.)

Drag Brunch on the Drive tickets go on sale Wednesday, August 4th until sold out. They can be purchased through the restaurant’s reservation portal, OpenTable, or through their website.