Community News / Commercial Drive

Havana Vancouver Presents: Drag Brunch on The Drive

Portrait

The Goods from Havana

Vancouver, BC | Mark your calendars: Havana Vancouver on Commercial Drive is pleased to present Drag Brunch on the Drive, happening Sunday, August 22nd. Following the success of the first Drag Brunch held in the Havana Theatre, the event producers & team behind Havana Vancouver are back for another go: bigger, better, and brunch-ier.

Hosted by Xanax and Mx. Bukuru, and featuring a line up of Vancouver’s favourite drag performers, this event is not to be missed. The show will encompass the whole restaurant, patio included, while nine (+) performers make Havana their stage.

Two options for tickets are available: $25 General Admission, and a $35 VIP ticket guaranteeing preferred patio seating and a complimentary bottle of bubbles for the table. Both include a donation to QMUNITY. (Food & beverage, and tax & gratuity are not included.)

Drag Brunch on the Drive tickets go on sale Wednesday, August 4th until sold out. They can be purchased through the restaurant’s reservation portal, OpenTable, or through their website.

Havana
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
1212 Commercial Dr. | 604-253-9119 | WEBSITE
Havana Vancouver Presents: Drag Brunch on The Drive
Havana on Commercial Drive Seeks Theatre Manager

There are 0 comments

Commercial Drive

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try This Delicious Handheld at East Van’s New ‘Vennie’s Sub Shop’

The meatloaf in this Livia potato bunned beauty is classically glazed and smeared with a sauce reminiscent of Triple-O's.

Track and Food / Commercial Drive

TRACK & FOOD // Local Chefs Talk Collaboration, Pandemics and Delivery Apps

In this episode, Jamie and Mickey speak to chefs Doug Stephen and Phil Scarfone about working their way through weird times.

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try These Delicious Chocolate Cookies on Commercial Drive

We're usually down for their little cream-filled doughnut rounds but these cookies are just the right thing on a cloudy day.

Restaurant Graveyard / Commercial Drive

Remembering the Commercial Drive Restaurant Where All the Cooks Liked to Hang Out

While it did attract many off-duty cooks, bartenders and servers, to the neighbourhood at large is was like a second living room.

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try This Hot Mexican Chocolate Cream-Filled Pastry on Commercial Drive

The thing is positively loaded with the stuff (really the volume of a cream puff), thus warming the palate without mercy.

Vancouverites / Commercial Drive

INTERVIEW // Livia’s Bakery Manager, Sabine Thorson, on Living Life Covered in Flour

As the flour was settling on a busy week of Valentine's Day prep, Thorson found a bit of time to talk with us about life and work.

Popular

Tea and Two Slices

On Renaming British Columbia and Needing Proof of Vaccination to Dine Out

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr sees a shroomy future and feels for sailors stuck at sea.

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Restaurant Graveyard / West End

Remembering the West End’s Charming Ligurian Restaurant and Its Stunning Patio

The 110-seat restaurant and bar specialized in the regional cuisine of Liguria, with seafood dishes figuring highly.

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

13 Places
Scout List

Scout List, Vol. 580

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do from August 5th to August 12, 2021.

Previous
Havana on Commercial Drive Seeks Theatre Manager
Next
Tofino’s ‘The Pointe Restaurant’ at the Wickaninnish Inn on Hunt for Sous Chef

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Commercial Drive

Caffè La Tana Hosting Head Chef Vish Vaishnav for Saturday ‘Riposo’ Wine Tastings

Community News / Main Street

Torafuku Presents Bright and Bold Anniversary Offerings With Gratitude

Community News

Check Out the Latest News and Promotions From the BC Hospitality Foundation

Community News

BC’s ‘Wild Salmon Celebration’ Returns for 5th Delicious Year