TRACK & FOOD // Talking Shop With Bartenders James Grant and Jeff Savage

Welcome to the Track & Food podcast. Host Jamie Mah is a writer, bartender and sommelier in beautiful Vancouver, BC. With co-host Mickey McLeod, they take regular deep dives into everything food and culture in the city and around the globe.

In this podcast, James Grant, the newly crowned 2021 World Class Global Bartender Of The Year, and his good friend and mentor, Jeff Savage (who himself came second at the 2019 World Class Global Finals) distill at length their love and appreciation for what they do for a living and why they continue to pursue careers in this fickle industry.