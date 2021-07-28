Track and Food

TRACK & FOOD // Talking Shop With Bartenders James Grant and Jeff Savage

Portrait

Welcome to the Track & Food podcast. Host Jamie Mah is a writer, bartender and sommelier in beautiful Vancouver, BC. With co-host Mickey McLeod, they take regular deep dives into everything food and culture in the city and around the globe.

In this podcast, James Grant, the newly crowned 2021 World Class Global Bartender Of The Year, and his good friend and mentor, Jeff Savage (who himself came second at the 2019 World Class Global Finals) distill at length their love and appreciation for what they do for a living and why they continue to pursue careers in this fickle industry.

There are 0 comments

Popular

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

You Need To Try This

You Need to Try a GTO Burger, Vancouver’s Best of the ‘Smashburger’ Style

A double cheeseburger is certainly big deal, but this one is prepared in a different way than most Vancouverites are used to...

9 Places
The Dishes / East Vancouver

Miki Ellis Does ‘The Dishes’

In this edition, the co-owner of Dachi and Ugly Dumpling details her best day of eating and drinking around Vancouver...

Tea and Two Slices

On the Trouble With Bloodsucking Vampires and Strangers Asking for Help

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr learns of burning jet fuel fatalities being a part of life.

You Should Know / East Vancouver

The Explanation Behind The Odd Granite Obelisks Of Mount Pleasant

Previous
COOL THINGS WE WANT // This Super Sweet Hives for Humanity Summer Picnic Basket
Next
The Tip Out, Vol. 10

Track and Food

See more from Track and Food
Track and Food

TRACK & FOOD // Talking With Professor Edward Slingerland On His New Book, ‘Drunk’

In this episode, the professor speaks to the impacts booze has had on the directions our civilisation has taken over the years.

Track and Food / Chinatown

TRACK & FOOD // Alex Black Dishes on the Imminent BLND TGER Dumpling Shop

In this episode, first time restaurateur Alex Black talks opening during Covid, the legacy of Mamie Taylor's, and living a good life.

Track and Food

TRACK & FOOD // Vancouver Food Runners’ Tristan Jagger on Making Good Things Happen

In this episode, Jamie and Mickey speak to the founder of a unique Vancouver charity that focuses on eliminating food waste.

Track and Food / Commercial Drive

TRACK & FOOD // Local Chefs Talk Collaboration, Pandemics and Delivery Apps

In this episode, Jamie and Mickey speak to chefs Doug Stephen and Phil Scarfone about working their way through weird times.