Community News / Strathcona

VV Tapas Lounge Launches Exclusive New Olive Oil, Now Available for Purchase

Portrait

The Goods from VV Tapas Lounge

Vancouver, BC | Our exclusive VV olive oil has arrived and is available to purchase on our website or pick up at the restaurant. We imported it ourselves and are the only place in the world to get it.

-Our extra virgin, 100% organic, cold-pressed olive oil comes from a small city called Scalea in the region of Calabria in southern Italy.

-This particular Olive Grove is on 100% organic soil where no pesticides or fertilizers have ever been used. Horses go there to graze, and the only fertilizer there is from the horse’s manure.

-The olive trees are very old, and since there are not too many of them in this orchard, the yield of olive oil is around 800 to 1,000 litres per year, only depending on the amount of rainfall.

-Our olives are picked by hand – not machines – and are only pressed once through a rock grinder for optimal taste and nutritional value.

-No preservatives, color or other oil added.

For more information, pictures and videos check out @cuoreitalia1532.

VV Tapas Lounge
Neighbourhood: Strathcona
957 East Hastings St. | 604-336-9244 | WEBSITE
VV Tapas Lounge Launches Exclusive New Olive Oil, Now Available for Purchase
TAKE THIS OUT // Fifteen Decadent Dishes and Platters to Take Home This Weekend

There are 0 comments

Strathcona

Cool Things We Want / Strathcona

We Want a Sixpack of Strathcona Beer Company’s New Colour-Coded Lager

Each can is outfitted with one of a dozen different coloured mascots, which makes it easy to keep track of yours.

Diner / Strathcona

Udon Noodle Takeout Pop-Up ‘Little Pilot’ Launching This Week on the Edge of Chinatown

The charming little restaurant on East Pender St. is retooling for the shutdown by crafting specialty soups to go.

Heads Up / Strathcona

Using Sunshine to Make Art With Cyanotype

Local artist Shizuka Yoshimura details how she took advantage of pandemic isolation to experiment with an old printing method.

Heads Up / Strathcona

BIPOC Foods Vancouver to Return With Holiday Edition Pop-Up

In addition to a stellar roster of food and beverage vendors, the pop-up includes two new categories: art and self-care.

View From Your Window / Strathcona

The View From Your Window #238

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

View From Your Window / Strathcona

The View From Your Window #237

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Popular

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

You Need To Try This

You Need to Try a GTO Burger, Vancouver’s Best of the ‘Smashburger’ Style

A double cheeseburger is certainly big deal, but this one is prepared in a different way than most Vancouverites are used to...

Tea and Two Slices

On the Trouble With Bloodsucking Vampires and Strangers Asking for Help

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr learns of burning jet fuel fatalities being a part of life.

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

15 Places
Further Afield Trips / Bowen Island

Tripping Further Afield on Bowen Island With Allison Audrey Weldon

On this trip we head to Bowen Island for a day of eating, drinking and enjoying the outdoors, with the founder of Sangre de Fruta Botanical as our trusted guide...

Previous
Miki Ellis Does ‘The Dishes’
Next
On Creative Play and Always Improving With Barter Design Co-Founder, Kenneth Torrance

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News

Vancouver Farmers Market Coupons Helping Local Farms and Families

Community News / Downtown

Nightingale Introduces New Seasonal Menu Items and Flower Installations

Community News

Wine Vikings Wine Club Gives a ‘Supplier Shout Out’ to Downlow’s Doug Stephen

Community News / Railtown Japantown

New Menu at St. Lawrence Celebrates Summer Flavours and Traditions of Québec