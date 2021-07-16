Straight and Marrow Celebrates 1st Anniversary With Feature Menu and Cocktail Flight

The GOODS from STRAIGHT & MARROW

Vancouver, BC | East Vancouver neighbourhood eatery and late-night haunt Straight and Marrow is celebrating its first anniversary this month by offering a limited-edition menu from Thursday, July 29 to Sunday, August 1 showcasing feature dishes and staff favourites from the past year.

Opened in Vancouver’s East Village on July 29, 2020, Straight and Marrow is the long-time dream of owner and industry veteran Chris Lam, who has a reputation for pushing the culinary envelope with his adventurous cuisine and sustainable culinary philosophy. While launching his first restaurant venture amidst the COVID-19 pandemic presented challenges for Lam and his team, Straight and Marrow has built a strong following among Vancouver diners thanks to its warm atmosphere, craft cocktails, and creative nose-to-tail menu highlighting unusual meats, offal and overlooked ingredients.

In celebration of an ambitious first year in business, Lam has curated an anniversary menu of flavourful food and drink specials designed to mark the restaurant’s one-year milestone. Available exclusively from Thursday, July 29th to Sunday August 1, the limited-edition menu will include a selection of signature small plates that previously appeared as weekly feature items at Straight and Marrow over the past year. Regular menu is also available.

Straight and Marrow One-Year Anniversary Menu

Available Thursday, July 29 to Sunday, August 1

Lamb Sweet Breads ($16.50)

Garlic gel, brown butter powder, daikon, Brussel sprouts

Korean Fried Chicken Oysters ($17)

Charred rice, squid ink gochujang, kimchi dust

Humboldt Squidtzel ($17.50)

Squid ink scallop spaetzle, uni demi

Funnel Cake ($10)

Strawberry gel and powder, vanilla cheesecake, duck fat sugar

At the bar, guests will be able to raise a glass and toast the restaurant’s success with a surprise anniversary cocktail designed by Bar Manager Chad Rivard or enjoy a special cocktail flight ($18) of personal favourites from the Straight and Marrow team. The cocktail flight will feature a sampling of four small-scale libations – Old Fashioned, Gin & Tonic, Negroni and Paper Plane – selected by General Manager Marc Dumouchel, Sous Chef Justin Macalanda Pascual, Chad Rivard and Chris Lam, respectively.

“The Straight and Marrow team is thrilled to be celebrating our first anniversary this month and we’re so grateful for all the support we’ve received since opening the restaurant last July,” said Lam. “We can’t wait to see past guests and new faces at the restaurant over our anniversary weekend to try out some of our favourite feature items and greatest hits from the past year.”

Straight and Marrow is located at 1869 Powell Street and is open Wednesday to Sunday from 5:30 to late. As seating will be limited during Straight and Marrow’s anniversary weekend, reservations are recommended and can be made online at straightandmarrow.com or by calling the restaurant directly at 604-251-4813.

For more information about Straight and Marrow, visit straightandmarrow.com.