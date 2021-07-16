Back to: Jenice Yu Does ‘The Dishes’
The co-founder of local seafood company F.I.S.H walks us through an ideal day of drinking and dining in Vancouver.
Jenice Yu Does ‘The Dishes’

The Dishes asks Vancouverites to walk us through a map of their ideal day and night on the town. We’re talking breakfast, lunch, happy hour, dinner and late night cocktails. Tax and tip included.

For this week’s edition of The Dishes we ask Jenice Yu, co-founder and CEO of the local sustainable seafood company F.I.S.H, to walk us through her ideal day of dining and drinking around Vancouver…

F.I.S.H
Burnaby
#180-7515 Market Crossing
MAP

Good morning! What’s for breakfast/brunch?

Coffee crusted pork belly benedict from Breakfast Table. It’s been on their menu since their first location. The most tender pork belly you can ask for!

Breakfast Table
South Granville
3014 Granville St.
MAP

Where should we meet for coffee/tea?

Ubuntu Canteen. A great room to meet up with friends, or just show up and see all your friends. Even when I go alone, I always end up seeing a familiar face. And they also have great bread.

Now we’re hungry again. What’s for lunch?

Duck noodles at Fat Mao. With rice sheet noodles, wash it down with an apple sidra.

Fat Mao
Chinatown
217 E Georgia St.
MAP

Who has you figured out at Happy Hour?

Chicken wings at Boulevard. And if that’s not enough, order some oysters too!

Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar
Downtown
845 Burrard St.
MAP

What’s for dinner?

Cioppino’s. I can eat anything off that menu. Everything is amazing.

Cioppino's Yaletown
Downtown
1133 Hamilton Street, Vancouver, BC
MAP

What’s for dessert?

The classic chocolate tart at Savio Volpe. I hope that stays on the menu forever.

Osteria Savio Volpe
Fraserhood
615 Kingsway
MAP

Where are you taking us for late night cocktails?

Bacchus lounge at Wedgewood Hotel. I really enjoy their new Paloma cocktail.

Bacchus
Downtown
845 Hornby St.
MAP

