Jenice Yu Does ‘The Dishes’

For this week’s edition of The Dishes we ask Jenice Yu, co-founder and CEO of the local sustainable seafood company F.I.S.H, to walk us through her ideal day of dining and drinking around Vancouver…



Good morning! What’s for breakfast/brunch?

Coffee crusted pork belly benedict from Breakfast Table. It’s been on their menu since their first location. The most tender pork belly you can ask for!

Where should we meet for coffee/tea?

Ubuntu Canteen. A great room to meet up with friends, or just show up and see all your friends. Even when I go alone, I always end up seeing a familiar face. And they also have great bread.

Now we’re hungry again. What’s for lunch?

Duck noodles at Fat Mao. With rice sheet noodles, wash it down with an apple sidra.

Who has you figured out at Happy Hour?

Chicken wings at Boulevard. And if that’s not enough, order some oysters too!

What’s for dinner?

Cioppino’s. I can eat anything off that menu. Everything is amazing.

What’s for dessert?

The classic chocolate tart at Savio Volpe. I hope that stays on the menu forever.

Where are you taking us for late night cocktails?

Bacchus lounge at Wedgewood Hotel. I really enjoy their new Paloma cocktail.