Juke Cooks Up National Fried Chicken Day Feature Collaboration With DL Chicken

The Goods from Juke Fried Chicken

Vancouver, BC | Two of Vancouver’s most beloved chicken joints — Juke Fried Chicken and DL Chicken Shack — are joining forces and flying their coops for an exclusive three-day Juke’N on the DL collaboration that will take centre stage at New Westminster’s Steel & Oak Brewing Co. (1319 3rd Ave.) Friday, July 9 through Sunday, July 11.

This hot-n’-spicy, three-day-only collaboration stars Juke Chef/Co-Owner Bryan Satterford and DL Chef/Co-Owner Doug Stephen in an all-star chicken team-up for the ages and a menu that brings together the best pieces of both restaurants and pairs perfectly with Steel & Oak’s award-winning lineup of refreshing craft brews.

The star of the show is the Juke’N on the DL Fried Chicken Sando featuring a fried Rossdown Farms boneless chicken thigh dredged with Juke’s gluten-free batter, DL slaw and pickles and Juke BBQ sauce sandwiched between a Livia potato bun. Fried Chicken lovers will have a choice of dressing their chicken in DL’s signature Hot Chicken Spice Dust (mild, medium, hot, extra hot) or Juke’s trademark Spicy Boyz Sauce. The limited-time menu will also feature boneless thighs available by-the-piece and a variety of sides that include a Juke X DL Summer Potato Salad from both chefs.

JUKE’N ON THE DL MENU

Friday, July 9 to Sunday, July 11

Steel & Oak Brewing Co., 1319 3rd Ave., New Westminster

Juke’N on the DL Chicken Sando $12

Juke gluten-free Rossdown Farms boneless chicken thigh, Juke BBQ sauce,

DL spice (mild, medium, hot, extra hot) or Juke Spicy Boyz sauce,

DL slaw and pickles, Livia potato bun

*limited gluten-free buns available Boneless Thighs by the Piece $5

Two pieces and a Side $14

Three pieces and a Side $18

One Sando and a Side $16 SIDES $4.50 each Juke Asian Peanut Slaw

shredded cabbage, carrot, red onion, turnip tossed in southeast Asian-style

peanut and herb sauce, topped with roasted peanuts Vennie’s Corn Salad

buttered corn, cilantro vinaigrette, fresh cilantro, feta, Tajin, scallions Juke X DL Summer Potato Salad

a twist on DL’s potato salad with red-skin potatoes, Juke’s signature pickle

blend and brown butter crispy bits

“Bryan and I have been kicking around the idea of working together for a while now,” says Stephen. “It’s great that we can finally bring our brands together for a very fun weekend for all of our amazing fans.”

“This is really the best of both worlds for fried chicken lovers and fans of both ours and DL Chicken,” says Satterford. “We’ve put our heads together and hatched a menu that showcases what makes both places great in a menu that’s got a little something for everyone.”

The Juke’N on the DL collaboration at Steel & Oak is available on Friday, July 9 from 3 to 8 p.m., Saturday, July 10 from noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday, July 11 from noon to 4 p.m. or until sold out.



Just prior to the big collab, Juke Fried Chicken will mark National Fried Chicken Day on Tuesday, July 6 by offering its signature Classic Chicken Sandwiches for half-price for one day only! The Juke Chicken Sandwiches (vinaigrette coleslaw, new housemade southern-BBQ-inspired sauce, spicy pickles, mayo, crispy-fried, gluten-free, free-range chicken, potato bun) will be available for $3.50 each for pickup orders only with a limit of 10 per order until sold out!