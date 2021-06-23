Celebrate Sustainability Month on Papi’s Seafood and Oyster Bar’s New Patio

The Goods from Papi’s Seafood and Oyster Bar

Vancouver, BC | Papi’s unique sustainable patio event includes a Flor de Caña Tiki rum cocktail menu made with a low waste program with the help of a primarily self-sustaining, solar powered patio that will feature eco-friendly umbrellas and self-grown plant life. With this new sustainable program set in place, herbs that will be grown using this system will be featured in some of Papi’s dishes and cocktails!

GOING GREEN AT PAPI’S SEAFOOD AND OYSTER BAR

The creation of the sustainable patio is a concerted effort by Flor de Caña and Papi’s with a common goal to reduce waste and provide a safe and comfortable space for guests. With knowing that a large number of plexiglass barriers will end up in landfills by the end of the year, Flor de Caña commissioned local artisans (North Display Pitt Meadows, IG: @northdisplay) to create functional dividers as an eco-friendly alternative. These unique dividers would not only provide safe separation of guests during COVID-19 procedures, but also prove useful to the bar and kitchen long after the pandemic has passed. The dividers act as “living walls”, providing herbs to the kitchen and bar teams. They’re made of stunning antique and reclaimed douglas fir (some planks are estimated to be close to 100 years old), provide the luxury experience of a private booth while taking in stunning beach views and even have solar powered light fittings so guests can continue to enjoy the ambience of Papi’s long after the sun has set. Papi’s will be receiving recognition from “Food Made Good” (50 Best Bars/100 Best Restaurants sponsor) for their efforts.

Papi’s Seafood and Oyster Bar is standing out from the crowd and will be the only account in Vancouver and one of four in Canada to showcase an eco-conscious rum and patio program throughout the summer in partnership with Flor de Caña. Flor de Caña Sustainable Champion Chris Mosey will be guest bartending multiple times throughout the summer, delivering one-of-a-kind cocktails while providing guests with a unique insight into the world of sustainability within hospitality.

A complete feature list of the eco-friendly patio refurbishment includes:

Bamboo structure parasols, double-tiered to cope with the sea breeze

Living dividers built from quality reclaimed wood, intentionally designed to look like shipping pallets to promote upcycling

Upcycled bottles of 12 year filled with fairy lights

Solar panels for powering the lights within the dividers

Sustainable and unique branded bamboo drinkware

Hanging baskets feature with herbs that are used in food and cocktails

Some of the tiki-themed sustainable cocktails include the Island of Fire made with Flor de Caña 7yr, Goslings Black Seal, Amaro, ginger honey cane syrup, citrus, and soda and the classic all-time favourite Mai Tai made with Flor de Caña 12yr, Orange Curacao, Orgeat and citrus. The ZERO WASTE cocktail is the Papi’s Rum Punch made with Flor de Caña 12yr, cherry infused bourbon, hibiscus lime syrup, citrus and soda. All three of these delightful cocktails and more will be available all summer long and on feature Friday nights throughout July, Papi’s will have great discounts on their House Tiki menu. Those who order our sustainable cocktails will also receive a complimentary coir mint planter.

Reservations are limited but can be made by calling 604.685.7337