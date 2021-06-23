Beetbox Announces National Fried Chicken Day Specials, New Ice Cream Collaboration

Community News / West End

Vancouver, BC | Why did the vegan, vegetarian and ‘flexitarian’ cross the road? To get their plant-based fix for National Fried Chicken Day at West End hotspot Beetbox, which is marking the occasion by offering its signature Fried Chick-Un Sandwiches for half-price ($5) on Tuesday, July 6 and announcing a new ‘ice cream’ sandwich collaboration with Rain or Shine.

The Beetbox Fried Chick-Un Sandwich features breaded and fried seitan for chicken and is topped with miso aioli, iceberg lettuce and spicy pickled cucumber for a crispy and satisfying handheld. Available in Classic or ‘Nashville’ style tossed in spicy chili oil, the National Fried Chicken Day promotion is available exclusively for in-store pickup orders, with a limit of 10 sammies per guest.

Guests can complement their meal by choosing from a variety of Beetbox’s other plant-based hot and cold sides including Fries n’ Gravy (French fries topped with peanut gravy, shishito peppers, chili peanut crumble), Crispy Onion Rings (sweet white onions, chipotle ‘aioli’, curry salt), thick-cut Yam Wedges tossed in fermented miso ‘aioli’, Corn on the Cob (brushed with chili mayo, topped with green onion & sesame seeds) and more.

Beetbox’s popular ‘Beet the Heat’ Slushie Buckets are also available as a refreshing summer libation. The four-litre buckets come filled with cantaloupe-apple slushie mix and include a ladle, four cups, straws and garnishes for $29, with add-ons such as 375-mL mickeys of Cazadores Tequila Reposado ($20) or Bombay Sapphire gin ($17) or a $200-mL bottle of St-Germain elderflower liqueur ($17) Slushies are also available by the 16-oz glass for $5, with mini 50-mL bottles of vodka or gin available for $5 each.

Fried Chick-Un lovers can also stock up on jars of Beetbox’s ‘secret ingredients’ by adding items from the restaurant’s signature and housemade ‘Beetbox Basics’ line of vegan condiments, toppings and dressings like Spicy Pickles, Hot Sauce and Chipotle, Miso and Vegan Mayo varieties and more, all available in handy take-home formats fresh from the fridge.

NEW RAIN OR SHINE ‘ICE CREAM’ SANDWICH COLLAB
Just in time for the heat wave, Beetbox is collaborating with Rain or Shine to launch a series of dairy free ‘ice cream’ sandwiches throughout the summer starting with a coconut-base ‘ice cream’ with a mango swirl sandwiched between a Beetbox ginger coconut cookie for $6. Available for pickup, new and exciting flavours will be added to the Beetbox menu throughout the summer months.

ABOUT BEETBOX | An exciting culinary concept located in the heart of Vancouver’s West End, Beetbox is a counter-service restaurant offering an ever-growing community of vegans, vegetarians and ‘flexitarians’ a homespun menu of plant-based comfort food perfect for quick pick-up or delivery service. The latest project for industry veterans GM/Co-owner Justin Tisdall and Chef/Co-owner Bryan Satterford, Beetbox offers a mouthwatering menu of burgers, sandwiches and wraps as well as snacks, salads and sides and a bar that features local kombucha and craft beer and vegan BC wine on tap, handcrafted cocktails, summer slushies and zero-proof libations.

Beetbox
Neighbourhood: West End
1074 Davie St. | 604-233-8269 | WEBSITE
