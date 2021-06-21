Community News / Kitsilano

Beaucoup Bakery to Launch New Plant-Based Collection of Pastries and Sweets on June 25

Portrait

The GOODS from Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe

Vancouver, BC | Beaucoup Bakery (2150 Fir Street) officially launches its anticipated plant-based line of pastries and sweets on Friday, June 25, 2021. The collection features the same level of creativity, quality, and beautiful flavours Beaucoup is known for, but without dairy. Items include an almond coconut cruffin, gluten-free PB sandwich cookie, and bonbons.

As a special sneak peek, sweet tooths are also invited to a one day pop-up at Arc’teryx Kitsilano (2033 W 4th Ave) on June 13, 2021 starting from 12 p.m., where the collection will be available on a first come, first serve basis.

“Our guests have asked us to create plant-based pastries for a couple years now, and we’re happy to finally unveil this new collection,” says Betty Hung, who co-owns Beaucoup Bakery with her brother Jacky Hung. “We went through many iterations and testing before finalizing our recipes. Consistency in taste and texture are everything. My personal favourite is definitely the PB Squared, which is a take on our classic Peanut Butter Cookie Sandwich and equally as delicious.”

Beaucoup Bakery’s new plant-based collection (from $3.95) was developed with the active person in mind, featuring:

The Peak – Cruffin-style pastry with almond coconut whipped ganache and activated charcoal and cassis blueberry jam. Great recovery treat post outdoor activities, like a run, hike, or climb.

PB Squared – A plant-based version of Beaucoup Bakery’s popular Peanut Butter Cookie Sandwich with a raspberry currant jam centre. A light, energy dense snack before a workout. Gluten-free.

Eye of the Tiger – Box of six chocolate bonbons with 68 percent single origin chocolate from Ghana and freeze-dried banana and housemade granola. Gives people a quick energy boost.

“We hope to release more plant-based sweets and treats in the near future and can’t wait for guests to try these” adds Betty. “Next on the menu? Likely a plant-based croissant.”

For more information, please visit www.beaucoupbakery.com.

About Beaucoup Bakery | Beaucoup Bakery & Café opened its doors in December 2012, offering French-inspired pastries. The reason for opening Beaucoup Bakery was simple, to leave the world a happier place, even if through something as simple as a cookie. The bakery’s priority is to put care and pride into everything it does, from the ingredients used and the little details that go into the baking, through to the way the company treats valued customers and friends.

Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
2150 Fir Street | 604-732-4222 | WEBSITE
