Victoria’s ‘Aura Restaurant’ at the Inn at Laurel Point Seeking Restaurant Chef

Victoria, BC | Are you interested in joining the leading culinary hotel in Victoria? We offer a fun work atmosphere that promotes creativity & career development, and boasts a team of energetic, passionate food & beverage and culinary professionals. If this sounds like you, we’d love to meet you!

Job title: Restaurant Chef

Job Status: Full-time, Permanent

Summary of Position:

The Restaurant Chef is responsible for overseeing all culinary areas with a focus on, but not limited to, the daily operations of Aura Restaurant. The Restaurant Chef works with and under the direction of the Executive Chef and assists in the supervision of the kitchen in the absence of the Executive Chef.

Responsibilities:

– Manage, plan and supervise the daily operation of the kitchen

– Provide leadership through ongoing training, development, performance evaluations and direct supervision of culinary team

– Work together with the Executive Chef and other leaders in maintaining proper inventory controls of food, supplies and equipment through consistent monitoring of inventory levels, food cost controls and the strategic assessment of the food product versus value perceived

– Demonstrate full working knowledge of all menus

– Assist in achieving financial and operational targets

– Work with the Culinary leadership team to develop and monitor food standards

– Manage weekly schedules and labour costs, by ensuring productivity levels are maximized -through the effective utilization of all colleagues and providing hands-on support when needed

– Ensure performance management of culinary colleagues is conducted in a timely and consistent manner

– Communicate effectively with all colleagues, leaders and guests

– Promote teamwork within the Culinary department, and with other departments

– Ensure all colleagues adhere to Inn at Laurel Point’s Health and Safety Policy

– Operate and maintain equipment in a safe manner

– Comply with all company policies and procedures as outlined

– Assist in conducting colleague meetings

– Develop kitchen colleagues to their fullest potential in a calm, compassionate and effective manner

– Professionally represent Inn at Laurel Point and Aura Restaurant in public relations and the media

– Strive to provide exceptional guest service 100% of the time

– Live by and promote our vision and core values of: Excellence, Respect, Curiosity and – Stewardship

– Other duties as required

Qualifications:

– Red Seal Certification, with a minimum of 5 years related experience

– Excellent skills in all related kitchen positions

– Must possess excellent Interpersonal and Leadership skills

– Understanding of Food & Beverage control systems, food cost, labour forecasting, and health and safety standards

– Ability to work flexible days and hours

– Must have valid Food Safe Certification

– Must be able to lift up to 25 lbs

– Occupational First Aid, WHMIS and Food Safe Level 2 an asset

– Knowledge of Word, Outlook, and Excel

– Must be able to embrace the 4 core values of the Inn at Laurel Point: Excellence, Respect, Curiosity and Stewardship

Reports To: Executive Chef

Closing Date: Please submit your application as soon as possible as applications are reviewed, and possibly short-listed, daily

Apply Now! Please email your cover letter and resume to Ann Reeves, Human Resources Manager at careers@laurelpoint.com. For more information, contact Ann directly at 250-414-6726.

What’s in it for you?

– Competitive Salary

– Comprehensive benefits package: Extended healthcare & life insurance, critical illness insurance, employer-sponsored RRSP contribution plan

– A fun & friendly workplace culture that embraces diversity

– Best staff meal in town and by the way, it’s free!

– Complimentary parking on non-restricted days during the off-season

– Aura Waterfront Restaurant + Patio staff discount – 50%

– Need a staycation? We’ve got you covered, after your 1-year work anniversary, enjoy a complimentary one night stay including breakfast for 2

– Friends & Family hotel discount (so you can show off your amazing workplace)

– Candidate referral bonus – $300

– Industry discounts

– Leader of the month recognition program

– Workshops

– Skill and advancement training programs

Thank you for considering Inn at Laurel Point as your employer of choice!

Only those with legal authorization to work in Canada will be considered.