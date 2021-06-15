Track and Food

TRACK & FOOD // Talking With Professor Edward Slingerland On His New Book, ‘Drunk’

Portrait

Welcome to the Track & Food podcast. Host Jamie Mah is a writer, bartender and sommelier in beautiful Vancouver, BC. With co-host Mickey McLeod, they take regular deep dives into everything food and culture in the city and around the globe.

What luck it is for me to discuss today’s topic with UBC Professor Edward Slingerland. His latest book, Drunk: How We Sipped, Danced and Stumbled Our Way To Civilization, came out on June 1st and delves into the world of imbibing while detailing how its purveyance within our world and history has helped shape our modern civilization.  It’s a fantastic and sometimes hilarious read as Professor Slingerland examines our tendency to want to get drunk, how this act has enabled us to trust and cooperate, and why this engagement with alcohol has fostered human development. Not to ignore some of drinking’s pitfalls and how one ought to be cautious with the negative aspects of drinking too much, especially with regards to distillation, Professor Slingerland shares a unique perspective of our fondness for altering our mental state. Have a listen

There are 0 comments

Popular

Intelligence Briefs

On Sidewalk Patios Forever and the Subtle Art of Telling Bad Customers to F-Off

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia likes them apples and welcomes new cash for strapped restaurants.

Community News / West End

Beetbox Celebrates International Burger Day With New ‘Beeg Mac’ Burger Feature

Opening Soon / Downtown

A Sneak Peek Inside ‘Giovane Bacaro’

The new day and night caffe and restaurant from Kitchen Table Restaurants officially opens Thursday, June 10th.

Opening Soon / Fraserhood

Inside ‘Oh Carolina’, Opening Soon in East Van

The more I get to know about this place the more I'm jealous that it isn't located around the corner from my house.

25 Places
Scout 25

Vancouver’s Best Restaurants, Mapped

A fresh panel of local industry pros created this list of essential restaurants for Fall/Winter, 2019.

Previous
Grand Opening Promotions Announced for JJ Bean’s Newly Opened Dollarton Location
Next
Short Film Uses Beauty of International Banknotes to Tell Strange Story of Money

Track and Food

See more from Track and Food
Track and Food / Chinatown

TRACK & FOOD // Alex Black Dishes on the Imminent BLND TGER Dumpling Shop

In this episode, first time restaurateur Alex Black talks opening during Covid, the legacy of Mamie Taylor's, and living a good life.

Track and Food

TRACK & FOOD // Vancouver Food Runners’ Tristan Jagger on Making Good Things Happen

In this episode, Jamie and Mickey speak to the founder of a unique Vancouver charity that focuses on eliminating food waste.

Track and Food / Commercial Drive

TRACK & FOOD // Local Chefs Talk Collaboration, Pandemics and Delivery Apps

In this episode, Jamie and Mickey speak to chefs Doug Stephen and Phil Scarfone about working their way through weird times.

Track and Food

TRACK & FOOD // Talking Trying Times With BCRFA President, Ian Tostenson

In this episode, Jamie and Mickey speak to another outstanding member of Vancouver's food and beverage community.