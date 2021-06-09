Bartender Sought for Aura Restaurant at the Inn at Laurel Point

Victoria, BC | Are you interested in joining the leading culinary hotel in Victoria? We offer a fun work atmosphere that promotes creativity & career development, and boasts a team of energetic, passionate food & beverage and culinary professionals. If this sounds like you, we’d love to meet you!

Job Title: Bartender

Job Status: Permanent, 5 shifts per week

Wage: $16.22/hr to start, plus gratuities; $18.54/hr after 1 year, plus gratuities

Summary of Position:

To represent Inn at Laurel Point and Aura in all guest interactions as an “Elegant, Pacific Rim Inspired waterfront inn where memories are created.” The Restaurant Bartender is a true professional with a passion for food, wine, spirits and the entire food and beverage experience, which they dedicate to sharing with our guests by providing an exceptional dining experience.

Responsibilities:

Ensure the highest guest satisfaction by providing consistent excellence of service and giving genuine personal attention

Provide beverage service to guests and colleagues by preparing all beverage orders (rung in through Givex) in a timely, efficient manner

Provide service to guests in accordance with Inn at Laurel Point and Aura standards

Ensure that bar is well stocked and any ’86 items are communicated to both serving team and Manager on Duty

Ensure that bar area is clean, fully stocked and all equipment is functional

Project a pleasant and positive professional image to all guests at all times

Sell and up-sell beverage items in a positive, professional manner

Performing opening, cleaning and closing duties

Assist other servers where possible with serving, bussing and table maintenance if they require help. Promptly ask for help when necessary

Has good working knowledge of the POS system and payment machines in order to provide efficient and accurate ordering and billing

Maintain knowledge of restaurant and lounge menus, including features, kitchen glossaries and technique to deliver accurate information to guests and self-educates and acquires food and wine knowledge

Communicate effectively with guests, supervisors and co-workers using appropriate etiquette and language and works in cooperation and harmony with all colleagues, supervisors and other departments to execute duties and responsibilities with due diligence

Has good knowledge of hotel facilities and city attractions for the benefit of enquiring guests

Comply with the Inn at Laurel Point and Aura’s policies and procedures

Qualifications:

Minimum of 1 year bartending experience in high volume bar or lounge

Excellent wine, liquor and cocktail knowledge and practices

Ability to work well under pressure, and high energy and self-motivation required

Must be enthusiastic, personable, professional, and team oriented

Strong communication skills

Ability to create new cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages

Foodsafe Level 1 and Serving It Right

Must be able to lift 30lbs on a regular basis

Flexible availability: including mornings, days, evenings, weekends, and statutory holidays

Must be able to embrace the 4 core values of the Inn at Laurel Point: Excellence, Respect, Curiosity and Stewardship

Reports To: Director of Food & Beverage, Food & Beverage Manager, and Restaurant Manager

Closing Date: Please submit your application as soon as possible as applications are reviewed daily

Apply Now! Please email your resume to Ann Reeves, Human Resources Manager at careers@laurelpoint.com. For more information, contact Ann directly at 250-414-6726.

What’s in it for you?

Competitive Wages

Comprehensive medical and extended health benefits package including dental, life insurance, critical illness insurance

Employer-sponsored RRSP contribution program

A fun & friendly workplace culture that embraces diversity

Cross-training opportunities to grow your skills

Best staff meal in town and by the way, it’s free!

Complimentary parking on non-restricted days during the off-season

Colleague of the Month Recognition program

Summertime volleyball on Sticky Wicket rooftop, BBQs on our stunning Terrace patio, free themed year-end Gala to thank you

AURA waterfront restaurant +patio staff discount – 50%

Need a staycation? We’ve got you covered, after your 1-year work anniversary, enjoy a complimentary one night stay including breakfast for 2

Friends & Family hotel discount (so you can show off your amazing workplace)

Candidate referral bonus – $300

Industry discounts

Workshops

Skill and advancement training programs

Shower and locker facilities

Thank you for considering Inn at Laurel Point as an employer of choice.