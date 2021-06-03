Just In Time for Summer, Artigiano Launches New Picnic Kits

The Goods from Artigiano

Vancouver, BC | With summer picnic season just around the corner, award-winning, locally owned and operated café chain Artigiano has partnered with some of the region’s best-loved artisanal food suppliers to create a Picnic Kit programme.

Featuring organic meats from the Pemberton Valley’s Two Rivers Specialty Meats, cheese selections from Granville Island’s Benton Brothers Cheese and vegan cheese options from Main Street’s Blue Heron Creamery — in addition to organic dips and breads made in-house by Artigiano — the build-your-own Picnic Kit is available for a flat rate of $49 (serves 4-6). Selections can also be ordered à la carte for larger/smaller appetites.

Picnic lovers ordering from one of Artigiano’s three North Shore locations can also choose to transform their alfresco nosh into an apéritivo with the addition of a bottle of Italian red, white, or rosé from Artigiano’s carefully curated wine list, or 4-packs of North Point Brewing Co. Life of Riley Hazy IPA or Staycation Pilsner.*

Starting Friday, June 4, Artigiano’s Picnic Kits will be available for pick up and “dine-in” on the spacious patios at five locations in and around Vancouver:

Hornby: 763 Hornby Street, downtown Vancouver

Kerrisdale: 2154 West 41st Ave., Vancouver

Edgemont: 3154 Highland Blvd, North Vancouver

Shipyards: 100 – 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Park Royal: J5 – 925 Main St., West Vancouver

Picnic Kits can also be ordered for delivery via the Artigiano App for Apple and Android so guests can bring the party directly to their yard, deck, or nearest park.*

Artigiano. Let’s have coffee. (And a picnic.)

* Alcohol additions restricted to 19+. Guests considering consuming alcohol in a public park should consult their municipality’s guidelines and approved alcohol-consumption spaces.

ABOUT ARTIGIANO | A pioneer of Canada’s coffee culture, Artigiano brought superior coffee, latte art skills, and just a touch of European bravado to Vancouver over 20 years ago. Our dedication to the craft of coffee-making has attracted a very loyal following, created its own class of coffee aficionados, and garnered international barista awards that put us on the world stage. Launched as a single, standalone café on Vancouver’s Hornby Street, Artigiano now owns and operates 16 cafés in B.C. and three in Alberta, each one recognized for its superior coffee and welcoming environment.