TRACK & FOOD // Vancouver Food Runners’ Tristan Jagger on Making Good Things Happen

Welcome to the Track & Food podcast. Host Jamie Mah is a writer, bartender and sommelier in beautiful Vancouver, BC. With co-host Mickey McLeod, they take regular deep dives into everything food and culture in the city and around the globe.

There are those who talk and those who do. Tristan Jagger is in the latter camp and Vancouver is better for it. Having launched Vancouver Food Runners at the start of the pandemic, her charity has helped address local food waste using innovative app technology to feed those in need. With a roster of over 1,200 volunteers, Vancouver Food Runners has rescued over 275,000 pounds of food, which equals out to over 229,000 meals. This is an amazing accomplishment and we were thrilled to chat with her on how this idea came to be, how it works and what’s it’s been like navigating things during Covid while also raising four young children.

