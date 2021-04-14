Diner / Strathcona

Udon Noodle Takeout Pop-Up ‘Little Pilot’ Launching This Week on the Edge of Chinatown

Portrait

As Vancouver’s restaurant scene enters the deeper doldrums of an extended circuit breaker lockdown, many operations pivoting in ways that take the most advantage of their space and concept. It’s survival time (again).

For those without patios who are further burdened by menus that don’t necessarily travel well, the pivots must shift the restaurant’s original concept almost entirely. Witness the imminent arrival of Little Pilot, a new udon noodle soup pop-up shop launching this week out of check Patrick Hennessey’s excellent Barbara on East Pender St.:

From chef Patrick:

Little Pilot is going to be cool udon soup to go. Three options only: veg, pork, prawn, with some sake/ wine and beer available as well. I am going to start with dinner (3-8pm) only for the trial run this weekend (Fri and Sat) before moving into lunch and dinner Wed through Sat until the restrictions are lifted and I can open up again.

The pop up will be pick-up only with pre-orders starting this Thursday. They will allow ‘day of’ orders until 7pm, with a 8pm closing time, taking orders via DM (@littlepilotyvr) or by email littlepilotyvr@gmail.com (they don’t have a phone at Barbara).

Barbara
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
305 East Pender St. | WEBSITE
Chinatown’s Barbara Restaurant Seeks General Manager to Join Small Team

