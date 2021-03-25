Aura Restaurant at the Inn at Laurel Point Seeking to Fill Several Positions

Victoria, BC | Are you interested in joining the leading culinary hotel in Victoria? We offer a fun work atmosphere that promotes creativity & career development, and boasts a team of energetic, passionate food & beverage and culinary professionals. If this sounds like you, we’d love to meet you!

Job Title: 1st Cook (PM Line)

Job Status: Permanent, Full-time

Wage: $19.73/hr to start; $22.55/hr after 6 months, plus comprehensive extended health benefits package

Summary of Position:

The 1st Cook is responsible for ensuring all aspects of the daily kitchen set ups and tear downs, maintaining to standard while executing the direction of the Executive Chef, to achieve a cost efficient and high quality product.

Responsibilities:

To be able to work any station on the line and/or Banquets

Supervise and delegate tasks to 2nd Cooks, Assistant Cooks and Stewards

Demonstrate full working knowledge of all menus, with proper cooking techniques and in a safe professional manner

Ability to work in all positions of the kitchen

Contribute to the development of the culinary team and menus

Generate creative and cost-effective specials daily

Compose accurate recipes

Work well under duress in an efficient manner

Ensure high quality and supply of products at all times

Demonstrate a professional and team player attitude at all times

Communicate effectively with all team members

Comply with all company policies and procedures as outlined

Ensure safety, sanitation and cleanliness of self and work station at all times

Treat all company property with care and respect

Operate and maintain equipment in a safe manner

Strive to provide exceptional guest service 100% of the time

Qualifications:

Minimum 5 years’ culinary experience

Red Seal Certification is an asset

Must have valid Food Safe Certification

Good interpersonal and leadership skills

Have appropriate tools and advanced knife skills

Occupational First Aid, Food Safe level 2, and WHMIS knowledge an asset

Must be able to embrace the 4 core values of Inn at Laurel Point Inn: Excellence, Respect, Curiosity and Stewardship

Job Requirements:

Flexible availability for shift work

Must be fully available to work weekdays, weekends and statutory holidays

Must be able to lift 25lbs on a regular basis

Ability to work a full shift standing

Must be legally permitted to work in Canada

Reports To: Executive Chef, Restaurant Chef, Chef Tournant, Banquet Chef

Closing Date: Please submit your application as soon as possible as applications are reviewed daily

Job Title: Host/Hostess

Job status: Permanent

Wage: $16.80/hr to start; $19.20/hr after 6 months

Summary of Position:

To represent the Inn at Laurel Point in all guest interactions as an “Elegant, Pacific Rim Inspired waterfront inn where memories are created.” The Host/Hostess greets and seats guests, takes reservations and assists the Server with other duties.

Responsibilities:

Directs guests to an appropriate table upon arrival with a genuinely enthusiastic greeting

Reads the reservation book and plans seating for the service period using common sense to maintain table turnovers and waiting guests

Aims to serve tables and complete duties in the most time efficient manner without panic or complaint, changing ‘gears’ when business demands

Busses tables and assists with side duties when appropriate

Maintains knowledge of restaurant menus, including features, kitchen glossaries and techniques to deliver accurate information to guests and self-educates and maintains knowledge about food and wine

Ensures the highest guest satisfaction by providing consistent excellence of service and giving genuine personal attention

Communicates effectively with guests, supervisors and co-workers using appropriate etiquette and language and works in cooperation and harmony with all colleagues, supervisors and other departments to execute duties and responsibilities with due diligence

Has good knowledge of Inn facilities and city attractions for the benefit of enquiring guests

Complies with the Inn at Laurel Point’s policies and procedures

Qualifications:

Previous restaurant Host/Hostess experience required

Must have excellent communication skills

Must be personable and professional

Team oriented & self-motivated

Able to multitask and work in a fast paced environment

Foodsafe Level 1 required

Serving It Right required

Must be able to embrace the 4 core values of the Inn at Laurel Point: Excellence, Respect, Curiosity and Stewardship

Job Requirements:

Flexible availability for shift work: morning shifts may begin as early as a 7am start time and afternoon/evening shifts may end as late as 10:30pm

Must be fully available to work weekdays, weekends and statutory holidays

Must be able to lift 30lbs on a regular basis

Must be legally permitted to work in Canada

Reports To: Director of Food & Beverage, Food & Beverage Manager, Assistant Restaurant Manager

Closing Date: Please submit your application as soon as possible as applications are reviewed daily

Job title: Banquet Chef

Job Status: Full-time, Permanent

Summary of Position:

The Banquet Chef is responsible for overseeing all culinary aspects with a focus on, but not limited to, the daily operations of Banquet offerings. The Banquet Chef works with and under the direction of the Executive Chef and assists in the supervision of the kitchen in the absence of the Executive Chef.

Responsibilities:

Manage, plan and supervise the daily operation of the kitchen

Provide leadership through ongoing training, development, performance evaluations and direct supervision of culinary team

Analyze Banquet Event Orders, plan and work closely with Sales and Events to ensure our events exceed the guests’ expectations

Work together with the Executive Chef and other leaders in maintaining proper inventory controls for food, supplies and equipment through consistent monitoring of inventory levels, food cost controls and the strategic assessment of the food product versus value perceived

Demonstrate full working knowledge of all menus

Assist in achieving financial and operational targets

Work with the Culinary leadership team to develop and monitor food standards

Manage weekly schedules and labour costs, by ensuring productivity levels are maximized through the effective utilization of all colleagues and providing hands-on support when needed

Ensure performance management of culinary colleagues is conducted in a timely and consistent manner

Attend “Precon” meetings and any other scheduled food and beverage meetings

Communicate effectively with all colleagues, leaders and guests

Promote teamwork within the Culinary department, and with other departments

Ensure all colleagues adhere to Inn at Laurel Point’s Health and Safety policy

Operate and maintain equipment in a safe manner

Comply with all company policies and procedures as outlined

Assist in conducting colleague meetings

Develop kitchen colleagues to their fullest potential in a calm, compassionate and effective manner

Professionally represent Inn at Laurel Point in public relations and the media

Strive to provide exceptional guest service 100% of the time

Live by and promote our vision and core values of: Excellence, Respect, Curiosity and Stewardship

Other duties as required

Qualifications:

Red Seal Certification, with a minimum of 5 years related experience

Excellent skills in all related kitchen positions

Must possess excellent interpersonal and leadership skills

Understanding of Food & Beverage control systems, food cost, labour forecasting, and health and safety standards

Ability to work flexible days and hours

Must have valid Food Safe Certification

Must be able to lift up to 25 lbs

Occupational First Aid, WHMIS and Food Safe Level 2 an asset

Knowledge of Word, Outlook, and Excel

Must be able to embrace the 4 core values of the Inn at Laurel Point: Excellence, Respect, Curiosity and Stewardship

Reports To: Executive Chef

Closing Date: Please submit your application as soon as possible as applications are reviewed and possibly short-listed daily

Job Title: 2nd Cook Pastry

Job Status: Permanent

Wage: $19.07/hr to start; $21.79/hr after 6 months, plus comprehensive benefit package

Summary of Position:

The 2nd Cook – Pastry is responsible for preparing all menu items to standard, as laid out by the Executive Chef and Pastry Chef, in an efficient, cost effective and timely manner.

Responsibilities:

Contribute to the opening and production shifts of pastry department

Accurate preparation of cakes, pastries, cookies, bars, and dessert items

Being able to prepare and co-ordinate banquet functions in a safe and timely manner

Demonstrate full working knowledge of all menus

Ensure high quality products are produced in a timely manner

Demonstrate a professional and team player attitude at all times

Communicate effectively with all team members

Comply with all company policies and procedures as outlined

Ensure safety, sanitation and cleanliness of self and work station at all times

Treat all company property with care and respect

Work at speed and in an efficient manner with or without supervision

Operate and maintain equipment in a safe manner

Strive to provide exceptional guest service 100% of the time

Qualifications:

Previous pastry-related experience required

Must have valid Food Safe Certification

Must be able to do heavy lifting up to 25lbs

Must be able to work in a standing position for a minimum of 8 hours

Good Interpersonal and Leadership skills

Have appropriate tools and Advanced knife skills

Occupational First Aid, Food Safe level 2, and WHMIS knowledge an asset

Flexible availability: early mornings, evenings, weekends and statutory holidays

Must be legally permitted to work in Canada

Must be able to embrace the 4 core values of the Inn at Laurel Point: Excellence, Respect, Curiosity and Stewardship

Reports To: Executive Chef or Pastry Chef

Closing Date: Please submit your application as soon as possible as applications are reviewed daily

Apply Now! Please email your resume to Ann Reeves, Human Resources Manager at careers@laurelpoint.com. For more information, please visit our Careers page at www.laurelpoint.com/careers or contact Ann directly at 250-414-6726.

What’s in it for you?

Competitive Wages

Comprehensive medical and extended health benefits package including dental, life insurance, critical illness insurance

Employer-sponsored RRSP contribution program

A fun & friendly workplace culture that embraces diversity

Cross-training opportunities to grow your skills

Best staff meal in town and by the way, it’s free!

Complimentary parking on non-restricted days during the off-season

Colleague of the Month Recognition program

Summertime volleyball on Sticky Wicket rooftop, BBQs on our stunning Terrace patio, free themed year-end Gala to thank you

AURA waterfront restaurant +patio staff discount – 50%

Need a staycation? We’ve got you covered, after your 1-year work anniversary, enjoy a complimentary one night stay including breakfast for 2

Friends & Family hotel discount (so you can show off your amazing workplace)

Candidate referral bonus – $300

Industry discounts

Workshops

Skill and advancement training programs

Shower and locker facilities

Thank you for considering Inn at Laurel Point as your employer of choice!

*Only those with legal authorization to work in Canada will be considered.