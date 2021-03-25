Aura Restaurant at the Inn at Laurel Point Seeking to Fill Several Positions

The Goods from Inn at Laurel Point and Aura Restaurant
Victoria, BC | Are you interested in joining the leading culinary hotel in Victoria? We offer a fun work atmosphere that promotes creativity & career development, and boasts a team of energetic, passionate food & beverage and culinary professionals. If this sounds like you, we’d love to meet you!
Job Title: 1st Cook (PM Line)
Job Status: Permanent, Full-time
Wage: $19.73/hr to start; $22.55/hr after 6 months, plus comprehensive extended health benefits package
Summary of Position:
The 1st Cook is responsible for ensuring all aspects of the daily kitchen set ups and tear downs, maintaining to standard while executing the direction of the Executive Chef, to achieve a cost efficient and high quality product.
Responsibilities:
To be able to work any station on the line and/or Banquets
Supervise and delegate tasks to 2nd Cooks, Assistant Cooks and Stewards
Demonstrate full working knowledge of all menus, with proper cooking techniques and in a safe professional manner
Ability to work in all positions of the kitchen
Contribute to the development of the culinary team and menus
Generate creative and cost-effective specials daily
Compose accurate recipes
Work well under duress in an efficient manner
Ensure high quality and supply of products at all times
Demonstrate a professional and team player attitude at all times
Communicate effectively with all team members
Comply with all company policies and procedures as outlined
Ensure safety, sanitation and cleanliness of self and work station at all times
Treat all company property with care and respect
Operate and maintain equipment in a safe manner
Strive to provide exceptional guest service 100% of the time
Qualifications:
Minimum 5 years’ culinary experience
Red Seal Certification is an asset
Must have valid Food Safe Certification
Good interpersonal and leadership skills
Have appropriate tools and advanced knife skills
Occupational First Aid, Food Safe level 2, and WHMIS knowledge an asset
Must be able to embrace the 4 core values of Inn at Laurel Point Inn: Excellence, Respect, Curiosity and Stewardship
Job Requirements:
Flexible availability for shift work
Must be fully available to work weekdays, weekends and statutory holidays
Must be able to lift 25lbs on a regular basis
Ability to work a full shift standing
Must be legally permitted to work in Canada
Reports To: Executive Chef, Restaurant Chef, Chef Tournant, Banquet Chef
Closing Date: Please submit your application as soon as possible as applications are reviewed daily
Job Title: Host/Hostess
Job status: Permanent
Wage: $16.80/hr to start; $19.20/hr after 6 months
Summary of Position:
To represent the Inn at Laurel Point in all guest interactions as an “Elegant, Pacific Rim Inspired waterfront inn where memories are created.” The Host/Hostess greets and seats guests, takes reservations and assists the Server with other duties.
Responsibilities:
Directs guests to an appropriate table upon arrival with a genuinely enthusiastic greeting
Reads the reservation book and plans seating for the service period using common sense to maintain table turnovers and waiting guests
Aims to serve tables and complete duties in the most time efficient manner without panic or complaint, changing ‘gears’ when business demands
Busses tables and assists with side duties when appropriate
Maintains knowledge of restaurant menus, including features, kitchen glossaries and techniques to deliver accurate information to guests and self-educates and maintains knowledge about food and wine
Ensures the highest guest satisfaction by providing consistent excellence of service and giving genuine personal attention
Communicates effectively with guests, supervisors and co-workers using appropriate etiquette and language and works in cooperation and harmony with all colleagues, supervisors and other departments to execute duties and responsibilities with due diligence
Has good knowledge of Inn facilities and city attractions for the benefit of enquiring guests
Complies with the Inn at Laurel Point’s policies and procedures
Qualifications:
Previous restaurant Host/Hostess experience required
Must have excellent communication skills
Must be personable and professional
Team oriented & self-motivated
Able to multitask and work in a fast paced environment
Foodsafe Level 1 required
Serving It Right required
Must be able to embrace the 4 core values of the Inn at Laurel Point: Excellence, Respect, Curiosity and Stewardship
Job Requirements:
Flexible availability for shift work: morning shifts may begin as early as a 7am start time and afternoon/evening shifts may end as late as 10:30pm
Must be fully available to work weekdays, weekends and statutory holidays
Must be able to lift 30lbs on a regular basis
Must be legally permitted to work in Canada
Reports To: Director of Food & Beverage, Food & Beverage Manager, Assistant Restaurant Manager
Closing Date: Please submit your application as soon as possible as applications are reviewed daily
Job title: Banquet Chef
Job Status: Full-time, Permanent
Summary of Position:
The Banquet Chef is responsible for overseeing all culinary aspects with a focus on, but not limited to, the daily operations of Banquet offerings. The Banquet Chef works with and under the direction of the Executive Chef and assists in the supervision of the kitchen in the absence of the Executive Chef.
Responsibilities:
Manage, plan and supervise the daily operation of the kitchen
Provide leadership through ongoing training, development, performance evaluations and direct supervision of culinary team
Analyze Banquet Event Orders, plan and work closely with Sales and Events to ensure our events exceed the guests’ expectations
Work together with the Executive Chef and other leaders in maintaining proper inventory controls for food, supplies and equipment through consistent monitoring of inventory levels, food cost controls and the strategic assessment of the food product versus value perceived
Demonstrate full working knowledge of all menus
Assist in achieving financial and operational targets
Work with the Culinary leadership team to develop and monitor food standards
Manage weekly schedules and labour costs, by ensuring productivity levels are maximized through the effective utilization of all colleagues and providing hands-on support when needed
Ensure performance management of culinary colleagues is conducted in a timely and consistent manner
Attend “Precon” meetings and any other scheduled food and beverage meetings
Communicate effectively with all colleagues, leaders and guests
Promote teamwork within the Culinary department, and with other departments
Ensure all colleagues adhere to Inn at Laurel Point’s Health and Safety policy
Operate and maintain equipment in a safe manner
Comply with all company policies and procedures as outlined
Assist in conducting colleague meetings
Develop kitchen colleagues to their fullest potential in a calm, compassionate and effective manner
Professionally represent Inn at Laurel Point in public relations and the media
Strive to provide exceptional guest service 100% of the time
Live by and promote our vision and core values of: Excellence, Respect, Curiosity and Stewardship
Other duties as required
Qualifications:
Red Seal Certification, with a minimum of 5 years related experience
Excellent skills in all related kitchen positions
Must possess excellent interpersonal and leadership skills
Understanding of Food & Beverage control systems, food cost, labour forecasting, and health and safety standards
Ability to work flexible days and hours
Must have valid Food Safe Certification
Must be able to lift up to 25 lbs
Occupational First Aid, WHMIS and Food Safe Level 2 an asset
Knowledge of Word, Outlook, and Excel
Must be able to embrace the 4 core values of the Inn at Laurel Point: Excellence, Respect, Curiosity and Stewardship
Reports To: Executive Chef
Closing Date: Please submit your application as soon as possible as applications are reviewed and possibly short-listed daily
Job Title: 2nd Cook Pastry
Job Status: Permanent
Wage: $19.07/hr to start; $21.79/hr after 6 months, plus comprehensive benefit package
Summary of Position:
The 2nd Cook – Pastry is responsible for preparing all menu items to standard, as laid out by the Executive Chef and Pastry Chef, in an efficient, cost effective and timely manner.
Responsibilities:
Contribute to the opening and production shifts of pastry department
Accurate preparation of cakes, pastries, cookies, bars, and dessert items
Being able to prepare and co-ordinate banquet functions in a safe and timely manner
Demonstrate full working knowledge of all menus
Ensure high quality products are produced in a timely manner
Demonstrate a professional and team player attitude at all times
Communicate effectively with all team members
Comply with all company policies and procedures as outlined
Ensure safety, sanitation and cleanliness of self and work station at all times
Treat all company property with care and respect
Work at speed and in an efficient manner with or without supervision
Operate and maintain equipment in a safe manner
Strive to provide exceptional guest service 100% of the time
Qualifications:
Previous pastry-related experience required
Must have valid Food Safe Certification
Must be able to do heavy lifting up to 25lbs
Must be able to work in a standing position for a minimum of 8 hours
Good Interpersonal and Leadership skills
Have appropriate tools and Advanced knife skills
Occupational First Aid, Food Safe level 2, and WHMIS knowledge an asset
Flexible availability: early mornings, evenings, weekends and statutory holidays
Must be legally permitted to work in Canada
Must be able to embrace the 4 core values of the Inn at Laurel Point: Excellence, Respect, Curiosity and Stewardship
Reports To: Executive Chef or Pastry Chef
Closing Date: Please submit your application as soon as possible as applications are reviewed daily
Apply Now! Please email your resume to Ann Reeves, Human Resources Manager at careers@laurelpoint.com. For more information, please visit our Careers page at www.laurelpoint.com/careers or contact Ann directly at 250-414-6726.
What’s in it for you?
Competitive Wages
Comprehensive medical and extended health benefits package including dental, life insurance, critical illness insurance
Employer-sponsored RRSP contribution program
A fun & friendly workplace culture that embraces diversity
Cross-training opportunities to grow your skills
Best staff meal in town and by the way, it’s free!
Complimentary parking on non-restricted days during the off-season
Colleague of the Month Recognition program
Summertime volleyball on Sticky Wicket rooftop, BBQs on our stunning Terrace patio, free themed year-end Gala to thank you
AURA waterfront restaurant +patio staff discount – 50%
Need a staycation? We’ve got you covered, after your 1-year work anniversary, enjoy a complimentary one night stay including breakfast for 2
Friends & Family hotel discount (so you can show off your amazing workplace)
Candidate referral bonus – $300
Industry discounts
Workshops
Skill and advancement training programs
Shower and locker facilities
Thank you for considering Inn at Laurel Point as your employer of choice!
*Only those with legal authorization to work in Canada will be considered.
There are 0 comments