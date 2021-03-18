TBT / West End

Twelve Years Ago Today, Taking Truly Terrible Photos Inside Bin 941 Tapas Parlour

Portrait

For this week’s edition of #ThrowbackThursday we go back a dozen years into our photo archives to find a folder of shots so bad we wouldn’t share them if they didn’t depict what was once one of Vancouver’s most important restaurants…

As noted in our Restaurant Graveyard, Bin 941 at 941 Davie Street was a “massively game-changing, trailblazing, award-winning restaurant conceived and originally cheffed by Gord Martin, who helped to pioneer the small plates craze — an entertaining, often wild gathering place for afterwork oenophiles and industry types.” These noisy images were taken in 2009, the restaurant’s 11th year, arguably towards the very end of its long heyday (though it would continue to operate until 2018). Note with forgiveness that the photos are terrible because a). I’m not a good photographer, and b.) Scout was only a year old at the time and we had yet to purchase a proper camera that could operate in low light.

  • Bin 941
  • Bin 941
  • Bin 941
  • Bin 941
  • Bin 941
  • Bin 941
  • Server at Bin 941
  • Bin 941
  • Bin 941
  • Leg of lamb at Bin 941
  • Bowling moules at Bin 941
  • Moules at Bin 941
  • Mountain of frites at Bin 941
  • crispy curried cauliflower with watermelon raita and watercress
  • Bin 941
  • grilled beef short ribs marinaded in soy and mustard and dotted with little coconut pearls
  • hullo friend
  • What am I drinking again?
  • Bin 941
  • Bin 941
  • Bin 941
Bin 941 Tapas Parlour
Neighbourhood: West End
941 Davie St.
Twelve Years Ago Today, Taking Truly Terrible Photos Inside Bin 941 Tapas Parlour
Vancouver’s Restaurant Graveyard

There is 1 comment

  1. I used to know Gord really well. My 80’s band was looking for a singer. When Gord auditioned, he walked in head to toe full Goth. We were impressed. After recording an EP, he wasn’t so impressed any more, fired me from my own band, then had the gall to audition my replacement in my rehearsal space. I got over it and spent a number of nights in the bins. He was a good front man, but a better chef. I heard he lives in Cuba now.

West End

Lexicon / West End

This Beloved Vancouver Legend Passed Away 99 Years Ago Today

"It's a testament to how special Joe Fortes was that so few in the century since his death have measured up to his respect and renown."

Restaurant Graveyard / West End

Remembering the Original ‘Hapa’ on Robson Street, a Dark and Sexy Game-Changer

The modern Japanese concept thrived for years in a dark space that made guests feel like they were being let in on a secret.

Lexicon / West End

The Big Red Airplane That Occasionally Buzzes the City of Vancouver

Technically a De Havilland Dash 8, this striking aircraft travels our coastline six days a week on pollution detection patrol.

You Need To Try This / West End

Not Even a Global Pandemic Could Stop This Made-in-Vancouver Burrito Collaboration…

The surprise arrival of this burrito -- aptly named "Not today, Seitan" -- rushed me back in spirit to this far more relaxed time.

Opening Soon / West End

Design Renderings Revealed for New English Bay Location of CRAFT Beer Market

The new location - due late this Fall - is across the street from English Bay with 11,000 square feet spread out over two floors.

Opening Soon / West End

El Santo Team to Open Italian-Inspired ‘Nox’ Restaurant in Coal Harbour This Winter

The new contemporary Italian restaurant will launch at the end of the year inside the neighbourhood's new Cardero building.

Popular

Op-Ed / Downtown

Vancouver’s First ‘Food Hall’ a Lost Opportunity?

JRG might surprise us with something amazing here, but it's fair to wonder if it won't be genuinely embarrassing for all involved.

Restaurant Graveyard / Commercial Drive

Remembering the Commercial Drive Restaurant Where All the Cooks Liked to Hang Out

While it did attract many off-duty cooks, bartenders and servers, to the neighbourhood at large is was like a second living room.

TBT / West End

Twelve Years Ago Today, Taking Truly Terrible Photos Inside Bin 941 Tapas Parlour

These images were taken in 2009, the popular restaurant's 11th year, arguably towards the very end of its long heyday.

Cool Things We Want / Main Street

COOL THING WE WANT // Downlow’s Guinness Cheddar-Draped St. Patrick’s Day Cheeseburger

The special Downlow burger also features Blackmail Stout Beer mustard, bacon braised cabbage and a 1/3 lb dry-aged beef patty.

You Need To Try This / East Vancouver

You Need to Try This Ontama Eggs Benedict With Yuzu Miso Hollandaise

The Japanese style of poached egg is served on a slice of toast and topped with a revelatory yuzu miso hollandaise sauce.

Previous
Check Out the 2021 Unibrow Arts Festival, On Now Until March 31st
Next
Potluck Hawker Eatery in Cambie Village Launches New All-Day Spring Menu

TBT

See more from TBT
TBT / Chinatown

Five Years Ago This Week, One of Vancouver’s Best Restaurants Was Just Taking Shape

When news broke of Kissa Tanto's coming, its success was seen as about as sure a thing as a thing could possibly be.

TBT / Downtown

Five Years Ago This Week, When Ramen Gojira First Debuted Its Huge Noodle Bowls

They invited me down to participate in the staff tasting on the day before launch. I was so excited that I skipped breakfast.

TBT / West Side

Five Years Ago This Week, When the West Side Landed Its Best Vietnamese Restaurant

A year in the making, the new West Side location of an East Van favourite was immediately welcomed by the neighbourhood.

TBT / Gastown

A Look Back and Last Call for Gastown’s Peckinpah

Selling a restaurant can't be easy, especially in the midst of a pandemic and in a neighbourhood that's having a hard go of it.