Twelve Years Ago Today, Taking Truly Terrible Photos Inside Bin 941 Tapas Parlour

For this week’s edition of #ThrowbackThursday we go back a dozen years into our photo archives to find a folder of shots so bad we wouldn’t share them if they didn’t depict what was once one of Vancouver’s most important restaurants…

As noted in our Restaurant Graveyard, Bin 941 at 941 Davie Street was a “massively game-changing, trailblazing, award-winning restaurant conceived and originally cheffed by Gord Martin, who helped to pioneer the small plates craze — an entertaining, often wild gathering place for afterwork oenophiles and industry types.” These noisy images were taken in 2009, the restaurant’s 11th year, arguably towards the very end of its long heyday (though it would continue to operate until 2018). Note with forgiveness that the photos are terrible because a). I’m not a good photographer, and b.) Scout was only a year old at the time and we had yet to purchase a proper camera that could operate in low light.