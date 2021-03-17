Community News / Commercial Drive

Sit-Down Lunch Service Returns at Commercial Drive’s Caffè La Tana

Portrait

The GOODS from La Tana

Vancouver, BC | To be able to invite you back to dine with us ~ to share our passion for the Italian cuisine and way of life ~ we have adapted our dining room with dividers and culinary director Phil Scarfone has developed a small but mighty menu of antipasti, insalate, pasta and dolci.

Built around our house made, rotating fresh pasta ‘del giorno’, the new menu is complemented by classics from our famiglia of restaurants ~ from an antipasto of imported burrata with local filone to the famous Savio kale salad and Pepino’s tiramisu-of-dreams ~ as well as chef’s soon-to-be-legendary soft scrambled egg & besciamella breakfast bun and special weekend brunch features.

After a difficult year, we are eager for guests to once again meet at La Tana for pranzo or stop by for a quick colazione e caffè in-house and, with warmer weather on the horizon, on our sidewalk patio.

Lunch is available for dine-in or take-out, 10 am to 3 pm, every day.

Not able to come for lunch yet? Same day pick up and next-weekday delivery grocery orders can be placed anytime on our website at caffelatana.ca.

SHOP NOW

About Caffè La Tana | Caffè La Tana is situated on Commercial Drive, home to Vancouver’s officially designated “Little Italy”. The caffè and grocer is styled after the authentic Italian alimentari with an intimate 16-seat dining area connected to a small shop selling local and imported cheeses, meats and accoutrements, as well as fresh pasta made in-house daily.

Caffè La Tana
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
635 Commercial Dr. | 604-306-0408 | WEBSITE
Sit-Down Lunch Service Returns at Commercial Drive’s Caffè La Tana
Caffè La Tana Seeks Pasta Rollers

There are 0 comments

Commercial Drive

Restaurant Graveyard / Commercial Drive

Remembering the Commercial Drive Restaurant Where All the Cooks Liked to Hang Out

While it did attract many off-duty cooks, bartenders and servers, to the neighbourhood at large is was like a second living room.

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try This Hot Mexican Chocolate Cream-Filled Pastry on Commercial Drive

The thing is positively loaded with the stuff (really the volume of a cream puff), thus warming the palate without mercy.

Vancouverites / Commercial Drive

INTERVIEW // Livia’s Bakery Manager, Sabine Thorson, on Living Life Covered in Flour

As the flour was settling on a busy week of Valentine's Day prep, Thorson found a bit of time to talk with us about life and work.

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try This Soul-Warming Bowl of ‘Fagioli’ on Commercial Drive

A star on the regular menu at Livia, this little bowl packs big punches of flavour and warmth on cold winter days.

5 Places
Take This Out / Commercial Drive

TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order at Jamjar, Savio Volpe, PiDGiN, Published and Bandidas

In the stressed out space between today's bubbles and tomorrow's vaccines, good take-out is increasingly easy to find.

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try These XO Sauce-Tossed Egg Noodles on Commercial Drive

Each chewy string is an umami cheat code that tastes of oiled up prawn brains slow cooked in a pot made entirely of cured pork.

Popular

Op-Ed / Downtown

Vancouver’s First ‘Food Hall’ a Lost Opportunity?

JRG might surprise us with something amazing here, but it's fair to wonder if it won't be genuinely embarrassing for all involved.

Restaurant Graveyard / Commercial Drive

Remembering the Commercial Drive Restaurant Where All the Cooks Liked to Hang Out

While it did attract many off-duty cooks, bartenders and servers, to the neighbourhood at large is was like a second living room.

Cool Things We Want / Main Street

COOL THING WE WANT // Downlow’s Guinness Cheddar-Draped St. Patrick’s Day Cheeseburger

The special Downlow burger also features Blackmail Stout Beer mustard, bacon braised cabbage and a 1/3 lb dry-aged beef patty.

Intelligence Briefs

On Loosening the Reins on Social Gatherings and Racists With No Appreciation of Ramen

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia learns of new ghost kitchens and restaurant workers helping one another.

You Need To Try This / East Vancouver

You Need to Try This Ontama Eggs Benedict With Yuzu Miso Hollandaise

The Japanese style of poached egg is served on a slice of toast and topped with a revelatory yuzu miso hollandaise sauce.

Previous
Kitsilano’s Soon-to-Launch ‘Juanita’ Announces Special Sneak Peek Tasting Menu
Next
New ‘Break-Even Bottle’ Series Launches at Hawksworth

Community News

See more from Community News
3 Places
Community News / Downtown

Miku, Minami, Gyoza Bar to Launch Seasonal Spring Menus in April

Community News / Downtown

New ‘Break-Even Bottle’ Series Launches at Hawksworth

Community News / Kitsilano

Kitsilano’s Soon-to-Launch ‘Juanita’ Announces Special Sneak Peek Tasting Menu

Community News / Kitsilano

The Lazy Gourmet Launches New Easter Celebration Collection