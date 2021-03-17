Sit-Down Lunch Service Returns at Commercial Drive’s Caffè La Tana

The GOODS from La Tana

Vancouver, BC | To be able to invite you back to dine with us ~ to share our passion for the Italian cuisine and way of life ~ we have adapted our dining room with dividers and culinary director Phil Scarfone has developed a small but mighty menu of antipasti, insalate, pasta and dolci.

Built around our house made, rotating fresh pasta ‘del giorno’, the new menu is complemented by classics from our famiglia of restaurants ~ from an antipasto of imported burrata with local filone to the famous Savio kale salad and Pepino’s tiramisu-of-dreams ~ as well as chef’s soon-to-be-legendary soft scrambled egg & besciamella breakfast bun and special weekend brunch features.

After a difficult year, we are eager for guests to once again meet at La Tana for pranzo or stop by for a quick colazione e caffè in-house and, with warmer weather on the horizon, on our sidewalk patio.

Lunch is available for dine-in or take-out, 10 am to 3 pm, every day.

Not able to come for lunch yet? Same day pick up and next-weekday delivery grocery orders can be placed anytime on our website at caffelatana.ca.

About Caffè La Tana | Caffè La Tana is situated on Commercial Drive, home to Vancouver’s officially designated “Little Italy”. The caffè and grocer is styled after the authentic Italian alimentari with an intimate 16-seat dining area connected to a small shop selling local and imported cheeses, meats and accoutrements, as well as fresh pasta made in-house daily.