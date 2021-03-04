Back to: Scout List Vol. 574
List Map

Scout List Vol. 574

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do from Mar. 4 to Mar. 11, 2021.
Article
Launch Map
Scout List

Scout List Vol. 574

Portrait

From our calendar to yours comes this carefully considered agenda of cool things we are doing, wishing we could do, or conspiring to do in Vancouver, March 4-11, 2021.

EXPLORE |  We’re expecting some rain this weekend but there will also be moments of sunshine so be prepared to pounce when one of those precious moments presents. We suggest heading to Whytecliff Park in West Van for a wander.  Swimming isn’t advised yet, but the cold water sure is clear and nice to stare at. Take some time out to appreciate the seaweed, shells, rocks and beach glass, not to mention the surrounding forest. Climb around the cliffs (carefully) or sit on a log with a hot tea and contemplate how great it is to live in a city skirted by a shore that lets you touch down with nature so easily.

Whytecliff Park Whytecliff Park | West Vancouver, Marine Drive, West Vancouver, BC, Canada MAP

PLANT | If you’re looking to grow your own vegetables this year, it’s high time to get serious about rolling up your sleeves and getting back into the garden! In the interest of getting as many herb and vegetable enthusiasts on the right track to food-producing crops this spring and summer, we’ve rounded up a few of our favourite seed sources for inspiration here.

LEARN | Like the idea of planting those seeds but need some direction on the how, the where and the when? UBC Farm has some useful gardening workshops happening in the near future: Starting Your Own Seedlings (March 11, 6pm); Veggie Gardening 101 (March 18, 6pm); and Veggie Gardening in Containers (March 25, 6pm). UBC Farm workshops do tend to sell out, so don’t delay. Find out more.

UBC Farm 3461 Ross Drive MAP

ESCAPE | As mentioned at top, it’s a little blah on the weather front. Escaping to the Bloedel Conservatory for a few hours might be a good call. Slide into the triodetic dome for some artificial tropical warmth, exotic plants and flowers, and the cheerful (almost) free-flying birds. It’s about as close as you’re likely to get to a vacation right now, so why not? Hit the Parks, Recreation, and Culture website to reserve yourself an entry time for 45 minutes of paradise here.

Bloedel Conservatory 4600 Cambie St, MAP

TASTE | COMO Taperia is sending a few of their team down the street to The Whip this Sunday night! COMO bartenders will join forces with Good Pizza and Ju Ju Drink Shack for a night of Spanish-inspired pizza (ingredients are coming straight from the COMO mercado) and cocktails. Slices start slinging at 5pm and end when they sell out. Find out more.

The Whip 209 E 6th Ave. MAP

NOURISH | Spring is getting closer, but winter’s not done. Stay strong, take your vitamins, and eat well. The very best way to keep your immune system in tip-top shape is to eat good food, and the best place to source the good stuff is from healthy soils as close to home as possible. Get your fill of fruits and veggies at the Winter Farmers Market. Look for kale, crisp apples, leeks, beets, potatoes and squash, as well as goodies like fresh eggs, bone broth, pickles and local honey. Thanks farmers!

Riley Park Farmers Market Riley Park, East 30th Avenue, Vancouver, BC, Canada MAP
Farmers Market at Hastings Park (PNE) Hastings Park (PNE) MAP

LETTERPRESS | Vancouver-based artist Marlene Yuen‘s work addresses Chinese Canadian labour history and the preservation of Vancouver’s historic Chinatown through beautiful handmade letterpress books. Even if you haven’t had the pleasure of enjoying one of Yuen’s books, you may have spied some of her work displayed on utility boxes in and around Chinatown (more on that here). Both books and public art are stunning, informative and engaging. Interested in finding out more about this artist? Yuen will be holding a letterpress printing demonstration and artist talk via Zoom this Sunday. Find out more.

Griffin Art Projects 1174 Welch Street, North Vancouver MAP

WOMEN | International Women’s Day is March 8th. If you generally mark this day by participating in a march or a rally but are putting crowds on hold this year, consider switching things up by attending an online workshop on March 7th. Organised by local bartenders Amber Bruce (Keefer Bar & Yard) and Sabrine Dhaliwal (Chickadee Room), ‘Choose to Challenge’ is a series of virtual workshop sessions featuring a line-up of women experts talking about everything from cooking and cocktails to fitness and finance. Proceeds from the series are in support of the DTES Women’s Center. Find out more.

SUPPORT |  For a tasty twist on the idea of International Women’s Day, we’ve rounded up the names of some Vancouver restaurants owned by women below. Order take-out, share this list with your pals, show some support. So many options! Did we miss someone? Tag them below to add them to our list.

Acorn 3995 Main St. MAP
Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie 163 Keefer St. MAP
Bandidas Taqueria 2781 Commercial Drive MAP
Burdock & Co 2702 Main St. MAP
Cadeaux Bakery 172 Powell St. MAP
Dock Lunch 152 E. 11th Ave. MAP
Douce Diner 1490 Pemberton Ave. MAP
Flourist 3433 Commercial St. MAP
The Garden Strathcona 868 East Hastings St. MAP
Harvest Community Foods 243 Union St. MAP
Kranky Cafe 228 E 4th Ave. MAP
Old Bird 3950 Main St. MAP
The Pie Shoppe 1875 Powell St. MAP

There are 0 comments

The Scout List

Sign up to receive the best of Scout delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

Local Events

Heads Up

Kick Off International Women’s Week by Signing Up For the ‘Choose to Challenge’ Series

On March 7th, spend a day with seven of Vancouver's most enterprising and knowledgeable women professionals.

Heads Up / North Vancouver

The Polygon Gallery Opens Expanded Holiday Retail Store and Online Shop

The expanded ground floor gallery shop includes a selection of gift options curated by Little Mountain Shop founder, Natasha Neal.

Heads Up / Strathcona

BIPOC Foods Vancouver to Return With Holiday Edition Pop-Up

In addition to a stellar roster of food and beverage vendors, the pop-up includes two new categories: art and self-care.

Popular

Opening Soon / East Vancouver

Gooseneck Hospitality Takes Over ‘Charles Grocery’ With Plans For Neighbourhood Cafe

They don't have a name yet but it will remain a cafe grocery dedicated to serving the needs of the neighbourhood.

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If

VANCOUVER WOULD BE COOLER IF // It Stopped Serving Its Worst Restaurant Customers

It should really go without saying that people who disrespect hospitality workers should be denied the privilege of dining out.

Seen In Vancouver

Take a Look Inside the New CRAFT Beer Market Overlooking English Bay

The patio, with its vintage split-window VW microbus retrofitted to become a service bar, looks especially primed for good times

You Need To Try This / East Vancouver

You Need to Try Menya Oyako’s Excellent Take Home Ramen Kits

Johnny Guang has been hustling ramen from his own kitchen since October, with delicious at-home results.

Intelligence Briefs

On the Changing Role of the Restaurant Critic and People Tipping Less in Times of Crisis

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds competitive vegetable growers and people making food for space.

Scout List

See more from Scout List
Scout List

Scout List Vol. 573

14 Places

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do from Feb. 19 to Feb. 25, 2021.

Scout List

Scout List Vol. 572

10 Places

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do from Oct. 30 to Nov. 11, 2020.

Scout List

Scout List Vol. 571

8 Places

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do from Oct. 15 to Oct. 28, 2020.

Scout List

Scout List Vol. 570

13 Places

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do in Vancouver from Aug. 20 to Aug. 29, 2020.