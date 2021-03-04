Scout List Vol. 574

From our calendar to yours comes this carefully considered agenda of cool things we are doing, wishing we could do, or conspiring to do in Vancouver, March 4-11, 2021.

EXPLORE | We’re expecting some rain this weekend but there will also be moments of sunshine so be prepared to pounce when one of those precious moments presents. We suggest heading to Whytecliff Park in West Van for a wander. Swimming isn’t advised yet, but the cold water sure is clear and nice to stare at. Take some time out to appreciate the seaweed, shells, rocks and beach glass, not to mention the surrounding forest. Climb around the cliffs (carefully) or sit on a log with a hot tea and contemplate how great it is to live in a city skirted by a shore that lets you touch down with nature so easily.

PLANT | If you’re looking to grow your own vegetables this year, it’s high time to get serious about rolling up your sleeves and getting back into the garden! In the interest of getting as many herb and vegetable enthusiasts on the right track to food-producing crops this spring and summer, we’ve rounded up a few of our favourite seed sources for inspiration here.

LEARN | Like the idea of planting those seeds but need some direction on the how, the where and the when? UBC Farm has some useful gardening workshops happening in the near future: Starting Your Own Seedlings (March 11, 6pm); Veggie Gardening 101 (March 18, 6pm); and Veggie Gardening in Containers (March 25, 6pm). UBC Farm workshops do tend to sell out, so don’t delay. Find out more.

ESCAPE | As mentioned at top, it’s a little blah on the weather front. Escaping to the Bloedel Conservatory for a few hours might be a good call. Slide into the triodetic dome for some artificial tropical warmth, exotic plants and flowers, and the cheerful (almost) free-flying birds. It’s about as close as you’re likely to get to a vacation right now, so why not? Hit the Parks, Recreation, and Culture website to reserve yourself an entry time for 45 minutes of paradise here.

TASTE | COMO Taperia is sending a few of their team down the street to The Whip this Sunday night! COMO bartenders will join forces with Good Pizza and Ju Ju Drink Shack for a night of Spanish-inspired pizza (ingredients are coming straight from the COMO mercado) and cocktails. Slices start slinging at 5pm and end when they sell out. Find out more.

NOURISH | Spring is getting closer, but winter’s not done. Stay strong, take your vitamins, and eat well. The very best way to keep your immune system in tip-top shape is to eat good food, and the best place to source the good stuff is from healthy soils as close to home as possible. Get your fill of fruits and veggies at the Winter Farmers Market. Look for kale, crisp apples, leeks, beets, potatoes and squash, as well as goodies like fresh eggs, bone broth, pickles and local honey. Thanks farmers!

LETTERPRESS | Vancouver-based artist Marlene Yuen‘s work addresses Chinese Canadian labour history and the preservation of Vancouver’s historic Chinatown through beautiful handmade letterpress books. Even if you haven’t had the pleasure of enjoying one of Yuen’s books, you may have spied some of her work displayed on utility boxes in and around Chinatown (more on that here). Both books and public art are stunning, informative and engaging. Interested in finding out more about this artist? Yuen will be holding a letterpress printing demonstration and artist talk via Zoom this Sunday. Find out more.

WOMEN | International Women’s Day is March 8th. If you generally mark this day by participating in a march or a rally but are putting crowds on hold this year, consider switching things up by attending an online workshop on March 7th. Organised by local bartenders Amber Bruce (Keefer Bar & Yard) and Sabrine Dhaliwal (Chickadee Room), ‘Choose to Challenge’ is a series of virtual workshop sessions featuring a line-up of women experts talking about everything from cooking and cocktails to fitness and finance. Proceeds from the series are in support of the DTES Women’s Center. Find out more.

SUPPORT | For a tasty twist on the idea of International Women’s Day, we’ve rounded up the names of some Vancouver restaurants owned by women below. Order take-out, share this list with your pals, show some support. So many options! Did we miss someone? Tag them below to add them to our list.

