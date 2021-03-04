Community News / Kitsilano

Museum of Vancouver Announces 3rd Instalment of ‘MOVirtual’ Series With Extended Hours

Portrait

The Goods from Museum of Vancouver

Vancouver, BC | As of March 15, 2021 the Museum of Vancouver will be extending opening hours and will additionally be open one more day in the week. The organization’s new hours of operation are Wednesday to Sunday, from 10am to 5pm (closed Monday and Tuesday).

“In the spirit of creating more access to the MOV and the City’s collection, coupled with our new discounted rates, engaging feature exhibitions, and virtual programming, we hope that these additions will motivate Vancouverites to come and learn about their city’s unique and evolving history here at the MOV.” – Mauro Vescera, CEO of the Museum of Vancouver.

MOV continues to remain open to the public during the global pandemic and welcomes all visitors to come with their immediate household members for a safe and physically distanced experience. Visitors can learn more about the museum’s current COVID safety protocols, exhibitions, programs, and more by visiting museumofvancouver.ca.

The Museum of Vancouver continues our monthly virtual tour series with our third instalment on Wednesday, March 31st. MOVirtual: (Not-so) Distant Decades will take you on a tour through daily life in Vancouver during the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s, led by the MOV Education team, Bérangère Descamps and Charlotte Chang. The virtual tour will be followed by a short Q&A Period.

The 50’s Gallery portrays a post-war city that’s neon-lit, and full of optimism and entertainment. Highlights include a spotlight on Foncie Pulice, a local street photographer at the heart of it all, and the opportunity to vote to play your favourite jukebox tune. The tour continues through the 60’s and 70’s with ‘You Say You Want a Revolution’, an exploration of Vancouver’s history as the hippie capital and our contributions to the movement.

MOVirtual: (Not-so) Distant Decades begins at 5:30pm on Wednesday, March 31st, via Zoom Webinars (information about how to connect will be sent to participants prior to the event through Eventbrite). Tickets are available on a sliding scale of $1-10 plus service fee and GST.* Pre-registration is required.

*Tour requires a minimum of 10 registrants to proceed.

Accessibility: Live Closed Captioning is available and offered for this tour. MOV guides will explain how to access and activate during the tour.

About Museum of Vancouver | The Museum of Vancouver connects Vancouverites to each other and connects Vancouver to the world. The museum’s programs, exhibitions, and collections bring people together and inspire conversation about the future. The museum, an enthusiastic civic advocate, is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring a socially connected, civically engaged city.

Museum of Vancouver
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
100 Chestnut St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J9 | 604-736-4431 | WEBSITE
Museum of Vancouver Announces 3rd Instalment of ‘MOVirtual’ Series With Extended Hours
FROM THE COLLECTION // The Museum of Vancouver’s Expo Ernie Key Chain

There are 0 comments

Kitsilano

You Need To Try This / Kitsilano

You Need to Try This Refreshing ‘Forager’s Gimlet’ Cocktail From Grapes & Soda

This gorgeous, bright green gimlet is full of fresh forest flavours, perfect for celebrating the advance of Spring.

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // The Museum of Vancouver’s Expo Ernie Key Chain

The MOV Operations Manager shares a souvenir that commemorates both a historic local event and an invaluable personal memory.

You Need To Try This / Kitsilano

You Need to Try This Altogether Different Golden Yuzu Chocolate Bar at Beaucoup Bakery

The edge-of-Kits bakery and cafe is better known for its pastries, which is why the impact of this stuff feels so great.

Comfort Food / Kitsilano

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Hundy’s Tater Tots Dusted With Housemade Ketchup Powder

These are served hot and naked save for a dusting of ketchup powder that makes them glow ever so unnaturally and attractively.

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // The Museum of Vancouver’s Mexican Molinillo and Ceramic Mug

Fiona Hernandez, Conservator at the Museum of Vancouver, shares an artefact that resonates with her on a personal level.

Seen In Vancouver / Kitsilano

Chef Angus An Dishes on Inspirations, New ‘Maenam’ Cookbook in Short Video

Find your copy of the cookbook at Maenam or its sister restaurants: Sen Pad Thai, Fat Mao Noodles, or Longtail Kitchen.

Popular

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If

VANCOUVER WOULD BE COOLER IF // It Stopped Serving Its Worst Restaurant Customers

It should really go without saying that people who disrespect hospitality workers should be denied the privilege of dining out.

Opening Soon / East Vancouver

Gooseneck Hospitality Takes Over ‘Charles Grocery’ With Plans For Neighbourhood Cafe

They don't have a name yet but it will remain a cafe grocery dedicated to serving the needs of the neighbourhood.

Seen In Vancouver

Take a Look Inside the New CRAFT Beer Market Overlooking English Bay

The patio, with its vintage split-window VW microbus retrofitted to become a service bar, looks especially primed for good times

Tea and Two Slices

On Spreading Mass Hysteria and Violent Cravings for ‘Pizza Pizza’ Ruining Millionaires

In his latest read of the local news, Sean Orr finds beheaded monarchs and low-income seniors still living in Chinatown.

You Need To Try This / East Vancouver

You Need to Try Menya Oyako’s Excellent Take Home Ramen Kits

Johnny Guang has been hustling ramen from his own kitchen since October, with delicious at-home results.

Previous
Scout List Vol. 574
Next
Coffee Roastery Modus on Hunt for Food/Snack Head

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / The Okanagan

Naramata Inn Set to Kick Off 2021 Season With March 10th Reopening

Community News

Tacofino Announces Continuation of ‘Shift Change’ Series This Spring

Community News

Jamoneria by ARC Announces New ‘Ja-Monday’ Promotion, Free Tastings and More

Community News / Downtown

Tickets for Fanny Bay’s Virtual ‘From Oysters to Orcas’ Dinner Now Available