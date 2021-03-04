Museum of Vancouver Announces 3rd Instalment of ‘MOVirtual’ Series With Extended Hours

The Goods from Museum of Vancouver

Vancouver, BC | As of March 15, 2021 the Museum of Vancouver will be extending opening hours and will additionally be open one more day in the week. The organization’s new hours of operation are Wednesday to Sunday, from 10am to 5pm (closed Monday and Tuesday).

“In the spirit of creating more access to the MOV and the City’s collection, coupled with our new discounted rates, engaging feature exhibitions, and virtual programming, we hope that these additions will motivate Vancouverites to come and learn about their city’s unique and evolving history here at the MOV.” – Mauro Vescera, CEO of the Museum of Vancouver.

MOV continues to remain open to the public during the global pandemic and welcomes all visitors to come with their immediate household members for a safe and physically distanced experience. Visitors can learn more about the museum’s current COVID safety protocols, exhibitions, programs, and more by visiting museumofvancouver.ca.

The Museum of Vancouver continues our monthly virtual tour series with our third instalment on Wednesday, March 31st. MOVirtual: (Not-so) Distant Decades will take you on a tour through daily life in Vancouver during the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s, led by the MOV Education team, Bérangère Descamps and Charlotte Chang. The virtual tour will be followed by a short Q&A Period.

The 50’s Gallery portrays a post-war city that’s neon-lit, and full of optimism and entertainment. Highlights include a spotlight on Foncie Pulice, a local street photographer at the heart of it all, and the opportunity to vote to play your favourite jukebox tune. The tour continues through the 60’s and 70’s with ‘You Say You Want a Revolution’, an exploration of Vancouver’s history as the hippie capital and our contributions to the movement.

MOVirtual: (Not-so) Distant Decades begins at 5:30pm on Wednesday, March 31st, via Zoom Webinars (information about how to connect will be sent to participants prior to the event through Eventbrite). Tickets are available on a sliding scale of $1-10 plus service fee and GST.* Pre-registration is required.

*Tour requires a minimum of 10 registrants to proceed.

Accessibility: Live Closed Captioning is available and offered for this tour. MOV guides will explain how to access and activate during the tour.

About Museum of Vancouver | The Museum of Vancouver connects Vancouverites to each other and connects Vancouver to the world. The museum’s programs, exhibitions, and collections bring people together and inspire conversation about the future. The museum, an enthusiastic civic advocate, is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring a socially connected, civically engaged city.