Community News / East Vancouver

Strange Fellows to Release New ‘Vixen’ Brew This Friday, February 19th

Portrait

The GOODS from Strange Fellows Brewing

Vancouver, BC |The ever-so charming friend of Reynard, Vixen takes the natural fruity character of a vintage oud bruin to a new level by luxuriating in French oak with copious amounts of ripe cherries. Soft, tart, and full-bodied with a delightful sour cherry pie character, she will captivate all those who drink her.

COLOUR Burgundy
AROMA Richly redolent of cherries
CHARACTER Complex / Richly sweet / Sour
A.B.V. 8.0%
PAIRS WITH Sour cherry pie / Rich chocolate desserts

BREWER’S NOTES
We’ve barrel aged our beloved Reynard Oud Bruin on sour Balaton cherries from Oyama to create a delicious complex, and rich beer great to drink now or cellar for the future. We are loving the balance between sweet and sour in this beer and the absolutely unmistakable cherry aroma and flavour that layers with the subtle barrel character imparted by the French Oak. The 1st of our limited edition barrel-aged series for 2021,

RELEASE DATE
Friday February 19th

ABOUT STRANGE FELLOWS | Strange Fellows is an East Vancouver craft brewery inspired by tradition and creativity that celebrates the strange and the extraordinary. We gratefully acknowledge that we occupy and benefit from the unceded lands of the Tsleil-Waututh, Squamish and Musqueam nations.

Strange Fellows Brewing
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1345 Clark Dr. | 604-215-0092 | WEBSITE
